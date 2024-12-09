Royal Enfield strengthens commitment to APAC region with the inauguration of new assembly plant in Thailand

Bangkok, December 04, 2024:: Royal Enfield, global leader in mid-size (250cc-750cc) motorcycle segment, today began a new chapter in its journey in the Asia Pacific region, with the commencement of operations of its new CKD(Completely Knocked down) assembly facility in Thailand. This is Royal Enfield’s first fully owned and operated CKD assembly plant in Thailand. This is a significant step forward in Royal Enfield’s plans in Thailand, and reiterates the brand’s commitment to the region. The Royal Enfield assembly plant is Located at Samut Prakan province in Bangkok.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, said, “Royal Enfield has been working extensively to grow the middleweight motorcycling segment globally. We have seen great reception from the international audience who are looking for motorcycles that are accessible and are a unique extension of their personality. We have an evocative range of motorcycles across various platforms catering to our global audiences. Royal Enfield is a truly global brand and ranks among the top mid-segment motorcycle brands in markets such as the UK, Korea, Australia-New Zealand, among others. Our strategic intent is to have an international expansion strategy of investing in markets with huge potential to grow. Thailand assembly plant caters to this vision. We thereby are bringing more and more motorcycle enthusiasts to experience the DNA of Royal Enfield - Pure Motorcycling”.