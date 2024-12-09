Royal Enfield strengthens commitment to APAC region with the inauguration of new assembly plant in Thailand

Bangkok, December 04, 2024:: Royal Enfield, global leader in mid-size (250cc-750cc) motorcycle segment, today began a new chapter in its journey in the Asia Pacific region, with the commencement of operations of its new CKD(Completely Knocked down) assembly facility in Thailand. This is Royal Enfield’s first fully owned and operated CKD assembly plant in Thailand. This is a significant step forward in Royal Enfield’s plans in Thailand, and reiterates the brand’s commitment to the region. The Royal Enfield assembly plant is Located at Samut Prakan province in Bangkok.
Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, said, “Royal Enfield has been working extensively to grow the middleweight motorcycling segment globally. We have seen great reception from the international audience who are looking for motorcycles that are accessible and are a unique extension of their personality. We have an evocative range of motorcycles across various platforms catering to our global audiences. Royal Enfield is a truly global brand and ranks among the top mid-segment motorcycle brands in markets such as the UK, Korea, Australia-New Zealand, among others. Our strategic intent is to have an international expansion strategy of investing in markets with huge potential to grow. Thailand assembly plant caters to this vision. We thereby are bringing more and more motorcycle enthusiasts to experience the DNA of Royal Enfield - Pure Motorcycling”.
Adding to this Royal Enfield CCO, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, said, “With markets like the Asia-Pacific offering a great potential for the mid-size segment, it has been our strategic intent to be closer to these markets and grow the business. This is a testament to our commitment to the market potential and the growing motorcycling community. We are confident that this facility will help us grow the mid-segment market here in Thailand while enabling us to efficiently cater to the growing demand in the region as well”.
This announcement is a significant boost to the company’s business in the Asia Pacific region, and further reiterates Royal Enfield’s commitment to Thailand. The new facility is the Royal Enfield’s sixth CKD assembly unit in the world - after Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Bangladesh and Nepal.
Commenting on the opening of the new assembly plant in Thailand, Anuj Dua - Asia Pacific, Business Head of Royal Enfield said, “It has been our constant endeavour to not just develop but expand the mid-size motorcycle segment in Thailand. Thailand has been a very strong market for Royal Enfield, and has displayed a steady growth trajectory. Our Customers and passionate Communities that exist throughout Thailand cherish the ownership of the brand resulting in a growth of more than 150% since our inception here in Thailand. The varied topography, culture and diversity of the country provides the ideal setting for our kind of Motorcycles. Our growth over the years has been extremely encouraging, be it - network, customers, community and our portfolio. We remain committed to delivering exceptional motorcycles and experiences that resonate with the Thai riding community. Our strategic initiatives for 2024 and beyond will further solidify our position and ensure a steady growth trajectory.”
The 57000 sq ft assembly plant has an installed capacity of more than 30,000 units per year, the local assembly unit is a state-of-the-art, modern facility that will cater to growing demand in the country. The new assembly will facilitate more efficient and flexible motorcycle delivery for customers and offer an even more seamless experience.
The new assembly plant will begin with the Thai market and will further cater to the region in a phased manner.