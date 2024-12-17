Introducing Thailand’s first “Gourmet Market Smart Cart” 

In terms of technology, which presently is an intrinsic part of every customer’s lifestyle that increasingly involves new technology, the use of AI in different areas is more prominent, including its uses for personalization, product presentation, or a variety of customized promotions. We have implemented such technology by collecting information through the M Card membership and assessing the value from the customers’ behavior on certain promotions or products bought to present customers with relevant added-value they require. The Gourmet Market Smart Cart will complement the shopping experience to present the ‘Shopping Made Easy at Once’ for the customers who visit the supermarket, starting at the end of the year onwards.

The Gourmet Market Smart Cart is made possible by the collaboration between Gourmet Market and Trollee Smart Retail Thailand Company Limited, the leader in smart shopping cart solutions. The smart cart comes in the its sleek black exterior that includes a touchscreen, log-in feature to the M Card membership, navigational system that can search for products and its location within the supermarket, barcode scanner to check item’s prices and promotions, and LED sensor to check items within the cart.

To get started in using the smart cart, these are the following steps: 1. Log-in with customer’s M Card membership to receive promotions and special privileges; 2. Search for items and the smart cart will provide the route to the items through its navigational system, the price, and the related promotions in real time; 3. Scan barcode to shop and calculate total cost; 4. Make payment at the designated area of ‘Self-Check Out’.

Gourmet Market Smart Cart leads the way for the ultimate customer experience of ‘Shopping Made Easy at Once’ at the Gourmet Markets in Paragon Department Store, and M District (Emporium and EmQuartier), starting from 12 December, 2024 onwards and a plan to expand to Gourmet Market branches in The Mall Lifestores in 2025.