Introducing Thailand’s first “Gourmet Market Smart Cart” 

Gourmet Market, the world-class gourmet destination by The Mall Group, launches “Gourmet Market Smart Cart”, the first, trailblazing AI-driven shopping cart innovation in Thailand. The launch is presented under the concept, “Shopping Made Easy at Once”, which waves farewell to the end of year and welcomes the new year with a revolutionized shopping experience. Gourmet Market takes another step forward, as a smart supermarket that understands the needs of consumers, by offering features in searching for products, prices, and promotions, then totaling the final cost; all completed in one cart. Moreover, payment is convenient through the Smart Cart Self Check Out, which will all be launched together at the Gourmet Markets in Emporium, EmQuartier, and Paragon Department Store, starting on 12 December 2024.
Miss Ploychompu Umpujh, Vice President of Merchandising (Gourmet Market) The Mall Group Co., Ltd., states, “Gourmet Market, as the leading world-class supermarket in Thailand, is not only determined to select the finest ingredients and premium products, from every corner of the world, but also values the importance of continuously developing ways to improve services and the shopping experience to keep up with our customers’ lifestyle needs that is endlessly evolving. Therefore, with that aim, our latest development launches the ‘Gourmet Market Smart Cart’ or the advanced shopping cart that becomes an additional solution to cater to the consumer’s behavior and how they select items in the supermarket. This is a superior solution that provides convenience in searching for products, prices, and promotions in real time, then adds even more ease to the shopping experience with the payment channel through the ‘Smart Cart Self Check Out’.
In terms of technology, which presently is an intrinsic part of every customer’s lifestyle that increasingly involves new technology, the use of AI in different areas is more prominent, including its uses for personalization, product presentation, or a variety of customized promotions. We have implemented such technology by collecting information through the M Card membership and assessing the value from the customers’ behavior on certain promotions or products bought to present customers with relevant added-value they require. The Gourmet Market Smart Cart will complement the shopping experience to present the ‘Shopping Made Easy at Once’ for the customers who visit the supermarket, starting at the end of the year onwards.
The Gourmet Market Smart Cart is made possible by the collaboration between Gourmet Market and Trollee Smart Retail Thailand Company Limited, the leader in smart shopping cart solutions. The smart cart comes in the its sleek black exterior that includes a touchscreen, log-in feature to the M Card membership, navigational system that can search for products and its location within the supermarket, barcode scanner to check item’s prices and promotions, and LED sensor to check items within the cart.
To get started in using the smart cart, these are the following steps: 1. Log-in with customer’s M Card membership to receive promotions and special privileges; 2. Search for items and the smart cart will provide the route to the items through its navigational system, the price, and the related promotions in real time; 3. Scan barcode to shop and calculate total cost; 4. Make payment at the designated area of ‘Self-Check Out’.
Gourmet Market Smart Cart leads the way for the ultimate customer experience of ‘Shopping Made Easy at Once’ at the Gourmet Markets in Paragon Department Store, and M District (Emporium and EmQuartier), starting from 12 December, 2024 onwards and a plan to expand to Gourmet Market branches in The Mall Lifestores in 2025.