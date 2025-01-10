Absolute Cycle marks 8th anniversary with \'The New Era\' featuring world-renowned celebrity coach Akin Akman

A pioneer in fitness and lifestyle in Thailand, Absolute Boutique Fitness Studio was the first to introduce Rhythm Cycling to the country through Absolute Cycle. Established in 2016, Absolute Cycle has impacted over 100,000 lives across the globe, having rhythm cycling studios in Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong. To date, the boutique brand has over 13 cycle studios.

In its eighth year, Absolute is making new waves. The New Era inevitably reflects the core mission of Absolute Cycle, and introduces three main pillars for the community to build that fitness journey on:

1. Rhythm – In Sync, As One. Riding to the beat is key. The rhythm drives the movement, the movement drives the change.

2. Progression – Ever Growing, Ever Evolving. Cultivating a mindset that fuels continuous self-improvement and motivation.

3. Connection – Stronger Together. Forging unbreakable bonds; working together, getting stronger together.