TAT leads ASEAN yacht tourism at Thailand Yacht Conference 2025, showcasing strategic yachting routes and international collaborations

During the conference, TAT presented its readiness to connect yachting routes in Thailand's strategic areas, including Phuket, Krabi, and Satun, linking them with Langkawi, Penang, and Malacca in Malaysia, and Sabang Island in Indonesia. This initiative aims to drive the government's "Six Countries, One Destination" policy.
Additionally, they plan to implement marketing and public relations strategies by participating in international yacht shows such as the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025, Monaco Yacht Show 2025, and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) 2025. They will also organize activities to enhance the image and branding of yacht tourism through events like Sail IMT-GT.
Additionally, the three member countries collaborated to set up a booth in the Thailand International Boat Festival 2025 (TIBS2025), promoting tourism in partnership with IMT-GT agencies, including:
1. Centre for Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Subregional Cooperation (CIMT)
2. Management Board of Sabang Free Trade Zone and Free Port- Indonesia
3. Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (Bangkok) - Malaysia
4. Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) – Thailand
5. Department of Tourism (DOT) – Thailand
6. Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)
They engaged with over 6,000 yacht industry professionals attending the event at the Yacht Heaven Marina, Phuket from 9-12 January 2025.
Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that yacht tourism is one of the tourism forms that TAT is promoting to the premium tourist market. Especially next year, 2025, the Thai government has declared it the "Amazing Thailand Tourism and Sport Year 2025," presenting tourism products under the themes of Grand Festivity, Grand Moment, Grand Privilege, Grand Invitation, and Grand Celebration.
The yacht industry generates an average annual revenue of 6.5 billion baht for Thailand's tourism sector, with an average of 800-1,200 yachts visiting each year. TAT expects that within the next three years, Thailand will be able to accommodate no less than 1,800 yachts annually, increasing revenue to 8.2 billion baht. The cooperation within the IMT-GT countries will be a key mechanism to stimulate and concretely connect these travel routes, said the Governor.
The 2025 Thailand International Boat Show is happening at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina from January 9 to 12, 2025. This luxury event features superyachts, marine innovations, and high-end lifestyle brands. The marina offers 332 berths and can accommodate superyachts over 100 meters. Over 100 exhibitors, including Simpson Marine and Sunseeker, showcase the latest in yachting and luxury. The event also emphasizes sustainability with eco-friendly initiatives to the IMT-GT yacht industry.
