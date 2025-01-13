TAT leads ASEAN yacht tourism at Thailand Yacht Conference 2025, showcasing strategic yachting routes and international collaborations

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that yacht tourism is one of the tourism forms that TAT is promoting to the premium tourist market. Especially next year, 2025, the Thai government has declared it the "Amazing Thailand Tourism and Sport Year 2025," presenting tourism products under the themes of Grand Festivity, Grand Moment, Grand Privilege, Grand Invitation, and Grand Celebration.

The yacht industry generates an average annual revenue of 6.5 billion baht for Thailand's tourism sector, with an average of 800-1,200 yachts visiting each year. TAT expects that within the next three years, Thailand will be able to accommodate no less than 1,800 yachts annually, increasing revenue to 8.2 billion baht. The cooperation within the IMT-GT countries will be a key mechanism to stimulate and concretely connect these travel routes, said the Governor.

The 2025 Thailand International Boat Show is happening at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina from January 9 to 12, 2025. This luxury event features superyachts, marine innovations, and high-end lifestyle brands. The marina offers 332 berths and can accommodate superyachts over 100 meters. Over 100 exhibitors, including Simpson Marine and Sunseeker, showcase the latest in yachting and luxury. The event also emphasizes sustainability with eco-friendly initiatives to the IMT-GT yacht industry.

