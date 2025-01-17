Invitation to apply for the position of Governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand

The Governor will have the authority and responsibility to manage the MRTA's operations in accordance with the law, regulations, rules, and policies as set by the MRTA Board of Directors. The Governor will also have the authority to supervise employees and workers under the MRTA, and will be responsible for the management of the MRTA's operations to the MRTA Board, in accordance with the management contract of the MRTA.
Interested persons can obtain more details at www.mrta.co.th and submit their applications to:
Human Resource Department (Building 1, 2nd floor)
Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand
No. 175 Rama IX Road, Huai Khwang subdistrict,
Huai Khwang district, Bangkok 10310
Tel: 0 2716 4000 ext. 1205, 1288, 1256 and 1219
Application period: January 21 to February 14, 2025
Between 08.30 – 16.30 hours (except public holidays)