Invitation to apply for the position of Governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand

Interested persons can obtain more details at www.mrta.co.th and submit their applications to:

Human Resource Department (Building 1, 2nd floor)

Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand

No. 175 Rama IX Road, Huai Khwang subdistrict,

Huai Khwang district, Bangkok 10310

Tel: 0 2716 4000 ext. 1205, 1288, 1256 and 1219

Application period: January 21 to February 14, 2025

Between 08.30 – 16.30 hours (except public holidays)