Soft Power: The Hidden Force That Enhances Globalization and Creates Sustainability

Another example is CP Group’s collaboration with the Chef Cares Foundation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to showcase Thai cuisine at this month’s World Economic Forum 2025 (WEF 2025) in Davos, Switzerland. This prestigious event brings together world leaders, businesspeople, and influencers, and presenting Thai food on this kind of platform not only showcases the quality and diversity of Thai cuisine but also reinforces Thailand’s cultural identity, manifesting a powerful form of soft power. Renowned Thai chefs will create iconic national dishes, such as massaman curry and tom yum goong, using high-quality ingredients sourced by CP Group.

Offering these dishes for the delectation of the WEF delegates will only enhance the world-beating reputation of Thai cuisine, supporting the creative economy and the agriculture sector. Additionally, the country’s soft power will be further bolstered by the use of folktales, song and dance to convey the rich culture and heritage of food in Thailand, as well as environmentally friendly ingredients sourced locally in alignment with the pursuit of sustainable development objectives.

Soft power can drive sustainable development in three key dimensions: economically, societally, and environmentally.

In the economic dimension, soft power supports the export of products and services that reflect Thailand’s identity, such as its food, silk, and handicrafts, as well as cultural tourism that links local lifestyles and traditions, such as homestays using local ingredients.

In the social dimension, soft power stimulates pride in Thai heritage through festivals and local activities while distributing income to rural communities through projects like OTOP (One Tambon One Product), which help to preserve traditional artisan practices and promote locally made products.

In the environmental dimension, soft power promotes sustainable production, such as using natural materials for making krathongs during the Loy Krathong festival and supporting low-carbon tourism in areas rich in natural resources.

Thai soft power also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as Goal 8 — promoting creative economies and cultural tourism to generate meaningful jobs and distribute income to communities; Goal 12 — responsibly using resources in production processes; Goal 13 — tourism and production that reduces greenhouse gas emissions; and Goal 17 — creating international cooperation through soft power.

By promoting local manufacturing and marketing and developing ethical cultural tourism in rural communities, Thailand has the potential to be a model for how soft power can be applied in support of sustainability. This can be achieved by raising the world’s awareness of how Thai culture is entwined with sustainable practices, such as the eco-friendly production of Thai silk.

Thailand needs to prepare a clear master plan that integrates sustainability and promotes cultural innovation through artists, athletes, and public figures. It can also integrate soft power with the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economy model, sustainably utilizing resources while promoting cultural innovation.

However, advancing soft power for future sustainability must begin with increased awareness through education. Soft power and sustainability should be integrated into school curricula, and international collaborations such as a partnership with UNESCO should be developed accordingly. Informative content relevant to Thai lifestyles should be created for digital platforms like TikTok and YouTube, and a Promotion Center should be established to serve as a strategic hub for planning and management relating to the consolidation of the country’s soft power.

Soft power has the potential to restore the diverse, idiosyncratic charm of different countries which had been fading away during the globalization era. But it also has the capacity to become a crucial tool for establishing increased sustainability within the economy, society, and environment of every nation. If Thailand can forge a close connection between its unique identity and the practices of sustainable development, the country will not only preserve its uniqueness but become a paragon looked to by the rest of the world.

“Thailand’s soft power doesn’t just create charm, it creates a sustainable future for future generations.”