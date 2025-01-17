Soft Power: The Hidden Force That Enhances Globalization and Creates Sustainability

With nearly every country more connected than ever to the global community, what were once distinctive national traits and identities are rapidly losing their luster. Wherever we go, handicrafts, fashions and dishes embodying unique regional differences are being supplanted by identikit, mass-market products carrying the same old brands – whether Louis Vuitton, H&M, or McDonald's – distributed worldwide by the same online and high-street retailers.
Meanwhile, people across the world receive the same news stories via the algorithms of multinational tech giants, then share their emotional responses within social media echo chambers almost exclusively populated, regardless of nationality, by like-minded peer groups.
The distinctive local characteristics of which people were rightly proud made the world richly diverse, fascinatingly divergent, and bewilderingly charming. Together they formed a splendorous tapestry of thrilling and vibrant colors. But the effects of globalization mean these have coalesced into the bland, inoffensive beige hue reminiscent of departure lounges in airports the world over.
However, hope remains for those who value individuality and originality over uniformity and monotony. There is a hidden force capable of restoring each nation’s luster, all the while supporting the vital pursuit of sustainable living.
The source of this hope is soft power, referring to the ability to attract and influence others without using coercive force, but rather through culture, values, and policies that inspire. A clear example of this is South Korea, which has used K-Pop, cinema, television, and cuisine to wield a level of global influence disproportionate to its size. Japan too has long exerted widespread cultural influence through its anime, samurai culture, and Harajuku fashions, offering the world a unique blend of tradition and modernity.
Thailand itself has a high level of soft power, courtesy of such assets as its world-renowned cuisine, practices like Muay Thai – now well established as an international martial art – and festivals such as Songkran and Loy Krathong that attract visitors in great numbers from all over the world. These are not only cultural representations but also drivers of economic, social, and environmental sustainability.
A clear example of soft power in action is CP Group's support of Thai sport on the global stage. Whenever athletes and sports people from Thailand receive worldwide recognition for their achievements, such as the young golfer Atthaya "Projean" Thitikul, each tournament they perform in becomes a showcase for the nation’s talents in front of an international audience. Similarly, Muay Thai – such a striking embodiment of Thai identity, culture, and heritage – has always been supported by CP Group.
Another example is CP Group’s collaboration with the Chef Cares Foundation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to showcase Thai cuisine at this month’s World Economic Forum 2025 (WEF 2025) in Davos, Switzerland. This prestigious event brings together world leaders, businesspeople, and influencers, and presenting Thai food on this kind of platform not only showcases the quality and diversity of Thai cuisine but also reinforces Thailand’s cultural identity, manifesting a powerful form of soft power. Renowned Thai chefs will create iconic national dishes, such as massaman curry and tom yum goong, using high-quality ingredients sourced by CP Group.
Offering these dishes for the delectation of the WEF delegates will only enhance the world-beating reputation of Thai cuisine, supporting the creative economy and the agriculture sector. Additionally, the country’s soft power will be further bolstered by the use of folktales, song and dance to convey the rich culture and heritage of food in Thailand, as well as environmentally friendly ingredients sourced locally in alignment with the pursuit of sustainable development objectives.
Soft power can drive sustainable development in three key dimensions: economically, societally, and environmentally.
In the economic dimension, soft power supports the export of products and services that reflect Thailand’s identity, such as its food, silk, and handicrafts, as well as cultural tourism that links local lifestyles and traditions, such as homestays using local ingredients.
In the social dimension, soft power stimulates pride in Thai heritage through festivals and local activities while distributing income to rural communities through projects like OTOP (One Tambon One Product), which help to preserve traditional artisan practices and promote locally made products.
In the environmental dimension, soft power promotes sustainable production, such as using natural materials for making krathongs during the Loy Krathong festival and supporting low-carbon tourism in areas rich in natural resources.
Thai soft power also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as Goal 8 — promoting creative economies and cultural tourism to generate meaningful jobs and distribute income to communities; Goal 12 — responsibly using resources in production processes; Goal 13 — tourism and production that reduces greenhouse gas emissions; and Goal 17 — creating international cooperation through soft power.
By promoting local manufacturing and marketing and developing ethical cultural tourism in rural communities, Thailand has the potential to be a model for how soft power can be applied in support of sustainability. This can be achieved by raising the world’s awareness of how Thai culture is entwined with sustainable practices, such as the eco-friendly production of Thai silk.
Thailand needs to prepare a clear master plan that integrates sustainability and promotes cultural innovation through artists, athletes, and public figures. It can also integrate soft power with the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economy model, sustainably utilizing resources while promoting cultural innovation.
However, advancing soft power for future sustainability must begin with increased awareness through education. Soft power and sustainability should be integrated into school curricula, and international collaborations such as a partnership with UNESCO should be developed accordingly. Informative content relevant to Thai lifestyles should be created for digital platforms like TikTok and YouTube, and a Promotion Center should be established to serve as a strategic hub for planning and management relating to the consolidation of the country’s soft power.
Soft power has the potential to restore the diverse, idiosyncratic charm of different countries which had been fading away during the globalization era. But it also has the capacity to become a crucial tool for establishing increased sustainability within the economy, society, and environment of every nation. If Thailand can forge a close connection between its unique identity and the practices of sustainable development, the country will not only preserve its uniqueness but become a paragon looked to by the rest of the world.
“Thailand’s soft power doesn’t just create charm, it creates a sustainable future for future generations.”