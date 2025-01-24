Top 10 Social Media Marketing Agencies in Bangkok, Thailand

2. MOST 2414

MOST 2414 is a trusted social media agency known for enhancing brand performance and maximizing ROI. They specialise in brand storytelling, blending creativity with data to improve brand reputation. By carefully listening to clients' needs and understanding their business goals, MOST 2414 creates tailored strategies that truly resonate. With a proven track record of many successful campaigns, they bring both expertise and dedication to every project. If you're looking for a team that understands the importance of creativity and results, MOST 2414 is a great choice for taking your brand to the next level.

Website: https://www.most2414.com/

Phone number: 02 639 6582

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/most2414

Address: Address: 1015, 29 Sukhumvit 71 Rd, Klongton-Nue, Watthana, Bangkok 10110



3. Grey Alchemy

Grey Alchemy stands out for its data-driven approach to social media marketing. The agency focuses on crafting personalized strategies for brands to engage meaningfully with their audiences. They are particularly skilled in managing campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, using creative content and targeted ad strategies. Their collaborations with high-profile clients showcase their ability to boost brand visibility and customer loyalty through social media and their team is always on top of the latest trends and ensures their strategies are optimized for the ever-evolving digital space.

Website: https://greyalchemy.com/

Phone number: 02 712 5307

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/greyalchemy/

Address: 725/4 Soi Thonglor, Sukhumvit 55 Road, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110



4. Inetasia

Inetasia is a social media agency that focuses on using data to create effective marketing strategies. They specialize in measuring the results of social media campaigns, so clients can easily track their performance. By listening closely to each client’s needs, Inetasia offers personalized recommendations to help them achieve the best results. With affordable pricing and high-quality work, it’s no surprise that many global brands trust Inetasia for their social media marketing.

Website: https://www.inetasia.com/

Phone number: 02 655 8248

Facebook Page: -

Address: 16th Floor, M Thai Tower, All Seasons Place, 87 Wireless Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 Thailand



5. Upmedio

Upmedio is one of the top social media agencies in Bangkok. They are experts in helping both new and small brands create strong social media strategies that make businesses more trustworthy. No matter which platform, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LINE, TikTok, or others, Upmedio knows how to create creative and effective content. They focus on the small details to make sure every campaign delivers the best results. With experience working across many industries, they understand what works for different types of businesses.

Website: https://www.upmedio.com/

Phone number: 02 566 0491

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/digitalagencybangkok.DAB/

Address: 62 The Millenia tower Unit.1806, 18th floor, Soi Langsuan, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330





6. Pimclick

Pimclick is known for creating detailed strategies for each client, ensuring that every campaign is effective. One of their strengths is their ability to connect with influencers, or KOLs, who can help spread the word about your business. They also have a mix of well-known and custom-picked influencers to choose from. Pimclick’s team is great at turning social media followers into real customers. With team members who speak English, Thai, French, Chinese, Russian, German, and Arabic, they are a great choice if your team is international, making communication easy, or if you are looking to reach international markets.

Website: https://www.pimclick.com/

Phone number: 02-041-8353

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pimclickbkk

Address: Interchange Building, 399 Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110





7. Phoenix Media

With over 10 years of experience, Phoenix Media is known for delivering great results and a solid return on investment (ROI). The marketing team is made up of professionals who hold university degrees and have at least 2 years of marketing experience, ensuring that you work with experts who understand digital marketing inside and out. Phoenix Media takes the time to learn about your business, your target audience, and how to best communicate your brand's message. Their team is also proficient in English, making them the perfect choice for international brands or businesses aiming to reach a global audience.

Website: https://www.phoenixmedia.co.th/

Phone number: 02 258 5957

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/PhoenixMediaBKK/

Address: 18/8 FICO Place, 3rd Floor, Room no. 306, 21 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110



8. Convert Digital

Convert Digital always runs A/B tests in all their campaigns to find what works best and get the best results. They help you plan your budget from the beginning, so you know how to spend wisely. Even if you don’t have visuals, their team can create eye-catching and creative content that connects with the right people. With their focus on improving campaigns and making great visuals, Convert Digital is the perfect agency to help your business grow on social media.

Website: https://www.convertdigital.co.th/

Phone number: 086 888 6689

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ConvertDigitalTH/

Address: Grand Canal, 20/247, Pak Kret District, 11120





9. Inspira Digital Agency

Inspira Digital Agency is great at social media marketing. They create strategies that help brands connect with their audience in the best way. Using data and insights, they design content and campaigns that work well for each brand. Inspira focuses on popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn to keep brands visible and active. Whether it's creating posts or running ads, they know how to get more people to notice and follow your brand. Their team is dedicated to getting results and understands the latest trends, making them a great choice for businesses looking to improve their social media presence.

Website: https://www.inspiradigitalagency.com/

Phone number: 02 153 3535

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalMarketingBangkok/

Address: Station, The Urban Office 725 Sukhumvit Road, Metropolis Bangkok 20th Floor, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110





10. iPLan Digital

iPLan has a unique ability to craft engaging content that captures attention and keeps people watching. With a deep understanding of each platform, iPLan Digital tailors strategies that work specifically for different audiences. Whether it’s Facebook, Instagram, or any other platform, they know how to maximize the impact of your social media presence. Their skill in creating eye-catching and relevant content helps brands rise above the competition. If you want to elevate your social media marketing with effective, platform-specific campaigns, iPLan Digital is the agency to trust.

Website: https://iplandigital.com/

Phone number: 089 987 6444

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/iPlanDigital/?locale=th_TH

Address: 265 Krung Thon Buri Road, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600





What is a Social Media Agency?

A social media agency is a company that specializes in managing and growing your business's presence on social media platforms. These agencies handle everything from creating engaging content to posting it and engaging with your followers. They also run social media ads and track how well your posts are performing, so they can adjust strategies to help your business grow online. Whether it’s crafting creative posts, managing your brand’s voice, or running campaigns, social media agencies are experts at getting your business noticed in the crowded digital space.



How Much Do Social Media Agencies in Bangkok, Thailand Usually Charge?

The cost of hiring a social media agency in Bangkok, Thailand can vary, depending on what services you need and the agency’s level of expertise. On average, expect to pay anywhere between 15,000 to 80,000 Thai Baht per month. For basic social media management, smaller businesses might pay less, while those requiring more advanced services like paid ads or influencer marketing could face higher costs. Some agencies also offer bundled packages for content creation, community management, and performance tracking. When considering the price, think about what your business truly needs and the value the agency brings to the table.



How to Choose the Right Social Media Company for Your Business?

Choosing the right social media company for your business can feel like a big decision, but it’s really about finding the right fit. First, look at their portfolio and see if their style and experience match your brand’s needs. Have they worked with businesses in your industry? Do they understand your target audience? Communication is key, so make sure they listen to your goals and can tailor a strategy just for you. Also, check their reviews or talk to past clients to understand how they deliver results. The best agency will feel like an extension of your team, helping you grow and connect with your audience online.

To wrap up, choosing a social media agency with experience and a commitment to high-quality service is essential for your brand's success. Good agencies will treat your brand as if it were their own and will work alongside you to achieve your goals. The agencies mentioned in this article are recognized for their expertise and proven track records in social media marketing. Take the time to review their services, explore client testimonials, and reach out to discuss your needs. This will help you find the perfect partner to elevate your brand’s online presence.