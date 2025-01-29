TCS Achieves Major Milestone Becoming the 2nd Global IT Services Brand to Cross $20Bn In Brand Value

DAVOS | MUMBAI, INDIA, JANUARY 22, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the second global IT services brand with a brand valuation of $21.3 billion. With a remarkable 826% growth in brand value over the last 15 years from $2.3 billion in 2010, TCS has cemented its position as a leader in the IT services industry. This achievement is underpinned by sustained investments in innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic marketing initiatives.
David Haigh, Chairman and CEO, Brand Finance, said, “At Brand finance, we have been tracking TCS for about two decades and I am continually impressed by how the company keeps innovating its business and projecting its brand on the global stage. Their consistent efforts have led them to a milestone year where they’ve become the second company in the industry to ever cross the landmark 20 billion mark in brand value. Congratulations to all the 600K TCSers who proudly carry their brand forward.”
TCS has consistently proven itself as a trusted partner for global corporations, delivering advanced technology solutions that address complex challenges.
TCS’ commitment to innovation is strengthened by its leadership in artificial intelligence (AI). TCS ensures its AI-driven solutions not only optimize operations and enhance customer experiences but also prioritize ethical and long-term impact. Alongside innovation, customer satisfaction remains a cornerstone of TCS' success. In 2024, TCS was ranked the #1 IT service provider for customer satisfaction in Europe by Whitelane Research, a recognition for its customer centricity and execution excellence.
TCS' commitment to its clients is equally matched by its dedication to sustainability. From utilizing digital twin technology to lower the carbon emissions of factories and commercial locations, to collaborating with Rolls Royce to develop the world’s first hydrogen-powered aircraft engine, TCS is driving innovation in the sustainability space.
Abhinav Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “As we kick off a new year in 2025 with the World Economic Forum at Davos, we are delighted to see our brand cross this major landmark and cement its position in the top tier of our industry. We have been a strategic partner to WEF for 15 years and in this period our brand has nearly grown ninefold in value and is known globally for being a leader in innovation, the ability to deliver the most complex technology work in the world, and in creating long term partnerships of value with our clients. My thanks to the hundreds of thousands of TCSers who proudly build and live this great brand every second. We are all in it for the long run.”
TCS’ focus on marketing excellence has enhanced brand visibility and global reach. TCS sponsors 14 major endurance running races worldwide, including five of the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors: New York, London, Boston, Chicago, and now Sydney, engaging over 600,000 runners annually. Through initiatives like the Future Athlete Project, TCS leverages advanced digital twin technology to monitor heart function and enhance athlete performance, reinforcing its commitment to health, wellness, and community development.
TCS also partners with Jaguar TCS Racing, which competes in the world’s first all-electric racing series, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. This collaboration underscores TCS’ dedication to driving innovation in sustainable technologies and the advancement of electric mobility. Over the past years, through flagship customer Summits, industry trade shows and technology alliances, TCS has been engaging with thousands of customers globally to help businesses better adapt to today’s dynamic environment.
TCS further distinguishes itself through thought leadership, undertaking in-depth research and producing studies in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and electric vehicle (EV) markets. TCS’ AI for Business Study evaluates the impact of AI and showcases how it is being applied across sectors, while the TCS Future-Ready eMobility Study 2025 highlights trends shaping the future of transportation.