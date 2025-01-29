TCS Achieves Major Milestone Becoming the 2nd Global IT Services Brand to Cross $20Bn In Brand Value

Abhinav Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “As we kick off a new year in 2025 with the World Economic Forum at Davos, we are delighted to see our brand cross this major landmark and cement its position in the top tier of our industry. We have been a strategic partner to WEF for 15 years and in this period our brand has nearly grown ninefold in value and is known globally for being a leader in innovation, the ability to deliver the most complex technology work in the world, and in creating long term partnerships of value with our clients. My thanks to the hundreds of thousands of TCSers who proudly build and live this great brand every second. We are all in it for the long run.”

TCS’ focus on marketing excellence has enhanced brand visibility and global reach. TCS sponsors 14 major endurance running races worldwide, including five of the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors: New York, London, Boston, Chicago, and now Sydney, engaging over 600,000 runners annually. Through initiatives like the Future Athlete Project, TCS leverages advanced digital twin technology to monitor heart function and enhance athlete performance, reinforcing its commitment to health, wellness, and community development.

TCS also partners with Jaguar TCS Racing, which competes in the world’s first all-electric racing series, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. This collaboration underscores TCS’ dedication to driving innovation in sustainable technologies and the advancement of electric mobility. Over the past years, through flagship customer Summits, industry trade shows and technology alliances, TCS has been engaging with thousands of customers globally to help businesses better adapt to today’s dynamic environment.

TCS further distinguishes itself through thought leadership, undertaking in-depth research and producing studies in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and electric vehicle (EV) markets. TCS’ AI for Business Study evaluates the impact of AI and showcases how it is being applied across sectors, while the TCS Future-Ready eMobility Study 2025 highlights trends shaping the future of transportation.