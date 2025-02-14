MEDcury Partners with Sati to Enhance Medical Services with AI

MEDcury Co., Ltd., a leader in hospital information systems, has teamed up with Sati Co., Ltd., a digital health startup, to integrate AI technology into the MEDHIS system. This collaboration aims to streamline billing processes, reduce healthcare professionals' workload, and improve overall service quality.

Mr. Ekarit Thammakul, Managing Director of MEDcury and Backyard, stated that Sati’s AI solution adds significant value to MEDHIS. This solution reduces the workload of medical personnel while enhancing hospital billing efficiency. The AI technology integrated with MEDHIS covers various aspects, including patient history, preliminary patient screening, medication lists, laboratory charges, and the conversion of diagnostic information into ICDs codes. This ensures compliance with medical record standards, enhances data accuracy, and minimizes billing errors. Consequently, it reduces claim rejections for all government-mandated insurance policies. Additionally, Sati’s solution has the potential for further development to improve efficiency in insurance billing systems.

"Sati’s AI solution significantly enhances the capabilities of the MEDHIS system by improving the accuracy of medical data summaries and reducing redundant tasks. This allows healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care, leading to greater hospital efficiency and improved patient satisfaction," said Mr. Ekarit.