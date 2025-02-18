GenPrime and Genea Fertility Partner to Enhance World-Class Fertility Treatments in Thailand

Statements from Leadership:

Margaret Wang, CEO of Rhea Fertility (parent company of GenPrime), stated:

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Genea Fertility to bring advanced reproductive services and technologies to Thailand and Southeast Asia. This collaboration reflects our commitment to elevating patient outcomes through cutting-edge technology and personalized care. We believe everyone deserves access to quality reproductive healthcare, and this partnership with Genea Fertility will help us achieve that goal."

Tim Yeoh, CEO of Genea Fertility, added:

"As one of Australia's leading providers of assisted reproductive technology, Genea has been at the forefront of fertility innovation for nearly four decades. Genea's IVF success rates are among the best in the world, thanks to our proprietary technologies and treatment methods. Similarly, Genea's team of fertility specialists brings years of experience and a deep commitment to quality patient care. For nearly 40 years, Genea has been dedicated to cutting-edge research and science, which has allowed us to remain at the forefront of reproductive technology to deliver the best care and outcomes to our patients globally."

He further stated:

"Partnering with GenPrime is a natural fit for Genea, as both organizations share a clear vision to provide the best care, results, and innovation to Thailand and the Southeast Asia region. This collaboration will provide patients throughout Southeast Asia with access to the best fertility technologies, world-leading results, and outstanding patient care. Both GenPrime and Genea are committed to continuous research and development to further enhance the patient experience and outcomes."

About GenPrime:

GenPrime is a global network of clinics, comprised of both owned and affiliated clinics, committed to providing the highest standard of comprehensive fertility care across the globe. GenPrime is managed by Rhea Fertility, the world's first end-to-end assisted reproductive technology ecosystem. GenPrime Fertility focuses on enhancing the family-building journey for modern families by offering cutting-edge reproductive technologies and comprehensive support to individuals and couples at every stage of their journey to parenthood. For more information, please visit genprime.com.

About Genea Thailand:

Genea Thailand is a world-leading assisted reproductive technology clinic with clinics across Australia, with almost 40 years of experience helping Australians achieve their dreams of parenthood. At Genea, our vision is to provide individualized treatment pathways for everyone who walks through our doors. We are continuously committed to combining cutting-edge science with compassionate patient care to deliver world-class results and success rates. For more information, please visit genea.co.th.