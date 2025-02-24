These policies create significant challenges for DTV visa holders living in Thailand, as relying solely on cash for everyday expenses—such as shopping or paying utility bills—is far less convenient than using a mobile bank account or QR code.

To address this issue, FITFAC, the largest Muay Thai gym in Thailand with over 150 successful DTV visa applicants, offers a service to help DTV visa holders open a bank account. FITFAC will accompany them to a designated bank branch, where they can open an account directly with bank staff, ensuring the security of their personal information.

For those holding a DTV visa for a Muay Thai camp or Thai cooking school, the following documents are required to open a bank account:

1. Certificate from the Ministry of Education: Confirming that the Muay Thai school or cooking school is properly accredited.

2. Business Registration: For a Muay Thai camp or Thai cooking school.

3. Financial Statements and Tax Filings for the Past 3 Years: The bank normally requires that the Muay Thai or culinary school have an annual revenue of at least 30 million baht to be considered a reliable and accredited institution.

4. Photographs and a Map: Showing the location of the Muay Thai school where the DTV visa holder is enrolled.

5. Letter of Acceptance: From the Muay Thai or cooking school.