These policies create significant challenges for DTV visa holders living in Thailand, as relying solely on cash for everyday expenses—such as shopping or paying utility bills—is far less convenient than using a mobile bank account or QR code.
To address this issue, FITFAC, the largest Muay Thai gym in Thailand with over 150 successful DTV visa applicants, offers a service to help DTV visa holders open a bank account. FITFAC will accompany them to a designated bank branch, where they can open an account directly with bank staff, ensuring the security of their personal information.
For those holding a DTV visa for a Muay Thai camp or Thai cooking school, the following documents are required to open a bank account:
1. Certificate from the Ministry of Education: Confirming that the Muay Thai school or cooking school is properly accredited.
2. Business Registration: For a Muay Thai camp or Thai cooking school.
3. Financial Statements and Tax Filings for the Past 3 Years: The bank normally requires that the Muay Thai or culinary school have an annual revenue of at least 30 million baht to be considered a reliable and accredited institution.
4. Photographs and a Map: Showing the location of the Muay Thai school where the DTV visa holder is enrolled.
5. Letter of Acceptance: From the Muay Thai or cooking school.
Once the school has prepared these documents, the DTV visa applicant must coordinate with the school to submit a request to the bank to open an account. The bank will decide on a case-by-case basis whether to approve the application.
The bank requires such extensive documentation and a reliable institution because many visa agents in the past have opened accounts for foreign criminals using other types of visas, such as ED visas or business visas. This is why many banks have stopped opening accounts for visa agents and now deal directly with accredited schools. The bank is also looking for a school or institution that is well known in the Thai community and has strong financial records to help screen out visa mill schools.
With this process, DTV visa holders can finally have a bank account without the hassle of carrying cash or incurring additional fees for money transfers and card payments.
For the coordination service in opening the bank account, FITFAC charges a fee of 5,000 baht per client (this fee does not include any additional charges imposed by the bank).