‘CP AXTRA’ Enhances the Shopping Experience at Lotus’s Malls Nationwide, Offering 1 Million Coins Every Month Throughout 2025!

‘Dine & Shop at Top Brands and Earn Lotus’s Coins’, a mall loyalty campaign that will give away 1 million Lotus’s Coins (equivalent to 1 million baht) every month throughout 2025, offering customers more ways than ever to earn and redeem exclusive benefits.

By shopping or dining at participating partner brands in any Lotus’s Mall, customers can collect Lotus’s Coins that work like cash-equivalent discounts or can be redeemed for exclusive privileges. The ‘Dine & Shop at Top Brands and Earn Lotus’s Coins’ campaign aims not only to deliver exceptional value for money but to enhance the overall shopping and dining experience for customers nationwide. Participating partner brands include Dairy Queen, Dunkin’ Donuts, KFC, MR.DIY, MC Jeans, Major Cineplex, S&P, Swensen’s, The Pizza Company and Top Charoen.