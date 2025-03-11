\'Korawin\' partners with \'MASTER\', investing THB250 million to open \"KRM Plastic Surgery Hospital\"

KRM Plastic Surgery Hospital is located in a prime location near Khon Kaen International Airport. It is a 3-story building with a total area of over 3,500 square meters, featuring 7 operating rooms, 8 recovery beds, 6 inpatient beds, and a Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) with equipment and technology meeting international standards. The hospital employs a highly skilled medical team, including:

Dr Siraphol Prachakul, Hospital Director, Facial Plastic Surgeon (specializing in rhinoplasty, facelifts, and endoscopic brow lifts)

Dr Kawisak Sawtonglang, Plastic Surgeon (specializing in breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, facelifts, tummy tucks, endoscopic brow lifts, and liposuction)

Dr Pijak Sirirattanakul, General Surgeon (specializing in breast augmentation, breast lift, liposuction, and neck liposuction

Dr Aphichit Wirachpongsanon, General Surgeon (specializing in breast augmentation, double eyelid surgery, cleft lip surgery, rhinoplasty, and chin augmentation)

Dr Athikorn Thiabpha, Neuro Surgeon (specializing in facelifts, brow lifts, forehead augmentation, temple augmentation, cheek augmentation, double eyelid surgery, cleft lip surgery, rhinoplasty, and chin augmentation)

Dr Chanat Malaikanok, OB/GYN Surgeon (specializing in labiaplasty, vaginoplasty, and female genital fillers)

Dr Piyatip Piya-atthakit, Dr Nattawan Kruthamas, and Dr Dutchanee Singthaisong, Doctors at the Aesthetic and Wellness Center

"Khon Kaen is recognized as a key tourist city in the tourism development strategy, being one of the five MICE Cities in the country. With its potential and readiness as a hub for medical services, investment, trade, economy, tourism, transportation, education, and government centers, the city sees a high and continuous flow of people and economic activity. This presents a significant business opportunity for KRM Plastic Surgery Hospital and marks a major transformation in the cosmetic surgery industry in Central Isaan. Our commitment is to elevate the hospital's standards to international levels, ensuring the highest safety and care," said Dr Korawin.

It is projected that in 2025, the facial and body cosmetic surgery industry will continue to grow, driven by the high demand in the beauty market. This growth presents a business opportunity for the company to ensure the highest levels of safety for clients, with care from highly skilled surgeons. By integrating advanced technology with the evolving needs of clients, the focus is on precision, natural results, and choosing medical facilities that meet hospital standards, with credible hospitals and specialized surgeons.

For the business plan in 2025, the focus is on building confidence and broad recognition for KRM Plastic Surgery Hospital, offering services that cater precisely to customer needs. Moreover, as MASTER is a publicly listed company, it further supports customer trust. The hospital has also implemented Hospital Information Systems (HIS) and a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to enhance service quality and customer satisfaction.

At the same time, the company is increasing its focus on online marketing strategies to promote aesthetic surgery services to target audiences across all levels. The company will continue its proactive marketing efforts. For the skincare center, the new "Ulthera Prime" technology has been introduced. This non-invasive treatment helps restore deep skin layers, reduces wrinkles, under-eye bags, lifts the corners of the eyes and eyebrows, and smooths nasolabial folds, stimulating collagen production for a smoother complexion. This procedure is ideal for individuals experiencing skin sagging or lack of firmness, offering a non-surgical solution with no recovery requirement. This initiative will also contribute to additional revenue from skincare services. The company aims for a total revenue of approximately 560 million baht in 2025, with a growth rate of 15-20%.

The launch event of KRM Plastic Surgery Hospital was graced by various celebrities, influencers, and public figures, such as Noknoi Uraiporn, Hia Noi Molam Idol, Boss Jo, Oong Ing Phet Ban Phaeng, Thitiwut Varoon, Goki Tokyo Music, Patcharee Chailert, Jitchareeya Boontham, Pai Pai Oreo, Teerapat Wetkama, Tanya Rsiam, Rungnapha Sangsin, Team Mister Khonkaen 2024, and Miss Thailand Sakon Nakhon 2025.

Miss Lapasrada Lertpanurot, Chief Executive Officer of Master Style Public Company Limited ("MASTER"), an operator of Masterpiece Hospital, the leader in the beauty industry in Thailand and Asia, stated that after acquiring a 40% stake in Korawin Clinic, this joint venture expands MASTER's business opportunities, allowing for increased revenue and creating long-term business benefits and returns.

MASTER is fully committed to supporting Korawin Clinic in all aspects, including sending doctors from Masterpiece Hospital, such as Dr Guy - Dr Nutdanai Chaochaikhong, a specialist in liposuction, Dr Ped - Dr Chidpong Thongkum, a facial plastic surgery specialist, and Dr Free - Dr Woradorn Sakolporwasin, a male health specialist, to further enhance KRM Plastic Surgery Hospital. On this occasion, Ms Lapasrada also congratulated Korawin Clinic on successfully launching the hospital according to their planned schedule.

"Korawin Clinic is considered one of the leaders in closed rhinoplasty, which serves as the starting point for those new to surgery. It is one of the top three players in the closed rhinoplasty market and has been in operation for over 16 years. Its strengths lie in the fact that the doctors are owners and highly skilled in closed rhinoplasty techniques specifically. The clinic offers comprehensive beauty consultations for both facial aesthetics and skin care, designing face shapes case by case and overseeing every step with doctors. The clinic is equipped with standardized, safe tools and equipment, and offers a 12-month guarantee, providing a significant business advantage. It is expected that Korawin Clinic will start generating full profit for MASTER in 2026," said Miss Lapasrada.

MASTER is ready to embrace new opportunities in the future, both organically and inorganically, with a Merger and Partnership (M&P) strategy, including Cross Border, Cross Selling, and Cross Synergy. To date, MASTER has expanded its investments by acquiring 36-40% shares in 15 leading companies in the beauty surgery and related industries, covering all three strategic business areas. This has helped support joint business opportunities among the group and enhanced MASTER’s market share in the beauty surgery and specialized medical fields. However, for 2025, MASTER remains confident that its business performance will continue to grow, both from domestic and international clients, with expectations that the proportion of international customers will increase to 40%.

#KRMPlasticSurgeryHospital #KRMHospital #MASTER #masterpiecehospital #Isaansurgerycenter #Khonkaen