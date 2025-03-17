MEDCURY joins forces with Vault Dragon to launch ‘MEDHIS Lite’, enhancing the potential of specialized hospitals and aesthetic clinics

Mr. Ching-Tse Tseng, CEO of Vault Dragon International (Thailand) Co., Ltd., explained that technology from Singapore has been used to develop MEDHIS Lite to cater to the needs of small specialized hospitals and aesthetic clinics in Thailand. The system is flexible, secure, and scalable, supporting the growth of healthcare businesses effectively.

“MEDHIS Lite is designed to meet the needs of connecting information between branches, eliminating unnecessary work steps, and enhancing patient service efficiency. By leveraging international market experience and adapting it to the structure of hospitals and clinics in Thailand, the system focuses on safety and international data storage standards. The development of MEDHIS Lite will help hospitals and clinics in Thailand quickly and efficiently transition into the digital era, enhancing their medical service capabilities and strengthening their business management capacity,” Mr. Ching-Tse Tseng said.

MEDCURY, a leader in HealthTech Solutions, develops technologies to improve the efficiency and accuracy of medical services by integrating innovations into hospital and clinic management systems. Meanwhile, Vault Dragon, founded in 2013 in Singapore, focuses on developing healthcare technologies, particularly EMR, HIS, and secure medical data solutions, with plans to further advance AI to enhance healthcare data management. For more information, please call 02-853-9131 or visit www.medcury.health.