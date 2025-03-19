Sanrio launches multi-market campaign to strengthen intellectual property protection in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, 12 March 2025 – Sanrio today announced the launch of its multi-market campaign to combat counterfeit goods and strengthen intellectual property (IP) protection in Southeast Asia. With an initial rollout across Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, this campaign aims to raise awareness about the risks of counterfeit products, while reinforcing measures to safeguard brand integrity and consumer trust.

Southeast Asia is a key market for Sanrio, with a vibrant community of fans who cherish its characters and the joy they bring. Through this campaign, Sanrio hopes to educate consumers and business partners about the importance of IP rights and the risks counterfeit goods poses to consumers – be it subpar product quality or potential safety concerns.

Created to empower individuals to make informed choices and recognize the importance of purchasing authentic products, the “Sanrio Values Authenticity” campaign is deeply rooted in its long-standing philosophy of Minna Nakayoku (Getting Along Together) and inspired by its vision of One World, Connecting Smiles.