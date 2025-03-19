Sanrio launches multi-market campaign to strengthen intellectual property protection in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, 12 March 2025 – Sanrio today announced the launch of its multi-market campaign to combat counterfeit goods and strengthen intellectual property (IP) protection in Southeast Asia. With an initial rollout across Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, this campaign aims to raise awareness about the risks of counterfeit products, while reinforcing measures to safeguard brand integrity and consumer trust.
Southeast Asia is a key market for Sanrio, with a vibrant community of fans who cherish its characters and the joy they bring. Through this campaign, Sanrio hopes to educate consumers and business partners about the importance of IP rights and the risks counterfeit goods poses to consumers – be it subpar product quality or potential safety concerns.
Created to empower individuals to make informed choices and recognize the importance of purchasing authentic products, the “Sanrio Values Authenticity” campaign is deeply rooted in its long-standing philosophy of Minna Nakayoku (Getting Along Together) and inspired by its vision of One World, Connecting Smiles.
For decades, Sanrio has been dedicated to fostering heartfelt connections and spreading happiness through its beloved characters. By protecting its intellectual property, Sanrio ensures that its cherished characters continue to bring joy for generations to come.
As part of the integrated marketing campaign, Sanrio will be rolling out out-of-home (OOH) advertising and digital advertisements across Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia. This includes in-train and rail networks across all three cities as well as iconic locations such as Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport, Bangkok’s centralwOrld, and Jakarta’s Dukuh Atas Transport Hub.
The campaign will also see Sanrio collaborate with content creators across all three markets, including Ang Chiew Ting (@bongqiuqiu), Fauzi Aziz (@mynameisfauzi), and Leah Shannon (@mizchiefmagik) in Singapore, sharing their favorite Sanrio memory and the importance of buying authentic products. Other digital creator partners include Phavida Chiddaycha, (@icepadie), Ajummabakorea (@ajummabakorea), and Birdie Parva (@birdieparva) in Thailand, and Sunny Dahye (@sunnydahye), Andre Hendarto (@andrehendarto), and Meissie (@meissieeee) in Indonesia.
Coupled with ongoing efforts to strengthen IP enforcement and deepen collaboration with local authorities to combat counterfeiting, the campaign underscores Sanrio’s commitment to delivering authentic, high-quality products that bring joy and creativity to their fans’ lives.
Beyond Southeast Asia, Sanrio is also launching initiatives in China to reinforce awareness of IP protection. This includes an online forum, held in collaboration with leading media outlets, about the importance of IP rights. Additionally, a targeted campaign across news apps and social media platforms aims to enhance engagement. These efforts align with Sanrio’s broader strategy to educate consumers, strengthen IP enforcement, and foster a culture of authenticity across the region.
These initiatives also come as Sanrio doubles down on its efforts to expand through the localization of global video content. Globally, the company also plans to maintain its existing real-life experience businesses, such as merchandise sales, licensing, and theme parks, while increasing its digital experiences, such as games and Virtual Puroland.