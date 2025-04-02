AIA Thailand receives four awards as one of the most trusted brands and companies

Bangkok, 28 March 2025 - AIA Thailand secured four honourable awards at the BrandAge Awards 2025 event, led by Mr. Nikhil Advani (center), Chief Executive Officer of AIA Thailand, who received the “Hall of Fame” award – establishing AIA Thailand as the sole recipient of this prestigious distinction. This recognition reflects AIA’s visionary business approach, customer-centric focus, and commitment to ESG principles, all of which contribute to delivering the highest value to customers and the Thai community.

In this occasion, Miss Chalida Nakornchai, Chief Marketing Officer, and Mr. Pira Panitpon, Director of Total Wealth Solution, represented in receiving the 2024 - 2025 Thailand’s Most Admired Company and 2025 Thailand’s Most Admired Brand awards, in two categories: life insurance category for 23 consecutive years and investment-linked (Unit Linked) category for 6 consecutive years. All the honourable accolades reaffirm AIA’s leadership in life and Unit Linked insurance, which earned the trust and confidence of consumers nationwide.

These four awards from the BrandAge Awards 2025 event are based on a nationwide consumer survey conducted by BrandAge magazine, and greatly reflects AIA Thailand’s stability and strength as a trusted leader in the industry for over 87 years. With a commitment to providing comprehensive life, health, and financial protection, AIA continues to empower Thai people with security and prosperity. Moving forward, the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional care and experiences, staying true to the brand promise to help people live "Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."