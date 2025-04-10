Learn About VASER Liposuction in Bangkok

Liposuction has been available for many years. However, many people shied away from the procedure as the liposuction technique damaged surrounding tissue when the targeted fat tissue was removed. Learn about the new type of liposuction in Bangkok that does away with the old approach to fat removal.



VASER Liposuction in Bangkok

There’s a new type of liposuction in Bangkok. It's called VASER liposuction, and it's an entirely new approach to removing fat cells from various targeted areas of your body. VASER liposuction is available at KKC Clinics in Bangkok and Udon Thani.

Traditional liposuction often uses aggressive physical manipulation with a wand-like instrument to break down fat cells and allow them to be removed from the body. This manipulation damaged surrounding tissues, causing bleeding and bruising that necessitated a long and painful recovery period.