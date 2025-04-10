Learn About VASER Liposuction in Bangkok

Liposuction has been available for many years. However, many people shied away from the procedure as the liposuction technique damaged surrounding tissue when the targeted fat tissue was removed. Learn about the new type of liposuction in Bangkok that does away with the old approach to fat removal.
There’s a new type of liposuction in Bangkok. It's called VASER liposuction, and it's an entirely new approach to removing fat cells from various targeted areas of your body. VASER liposuction is available at KKC Clinics in Bangkok and Udon Thani.
Traditional liposuction often uses aggressive physical manipulation with a wand-like instrument to break down fat cells and allow them to be removed from the body. This manipulation damaged surrounding tissues, causing bleeding and bruising that necessitated a long and painful recovery period.
VASER liposuction takes a different approach. It uses advanced ultrasound technology to liquify fat cells in targeted areas of the body gently. The liquified fat cells can then be smoothly removed from the body without damaging surrounding healthy tissue.
There are several advantages to VASER liposuction versus other fat removal techniques that appeal to people in Bangkok who have nagging fat deposits that persist even after dieting and exercise. The advantages include:
Depending on the number of areas to be treated, the typical VASER liposuction treatment takes about one to three hours. Before treatment, the treatment areas are marked on your skin, and a local anesthesic is administered to keep you pain-free throughout the procedure.
During treatment, a slim probe emitting ultrasound waves is used to melt and liquify the fat cells, making it easy to suction out of the treatment areas gently. You may feel slight pressure or vibrations. However, the anesthetic ensures only minimal discomfort.
For the first few days after treatment, you can expect some swelling, bruising and discomfort, which is managed by medication and rest. You'll also be given a compression garment to reduce swelling and support the new contours. You can resume light work and activities within a week, but physically demanding work may require up to two to four weeks of additional recovery time. You should be able to see the final results in three to six months after all swelling has subsided.
KKC Clinic offers VASER liposuction at our nine clinics located across Bangkok and Udon Thani. To experience gentler, precise fat removal and faster recovery, book your appointment at KKC Clinic today.