Thailand Beach Teqball Open 2025 marks the rise of Sichon as Thailand’s next great coastal destination

With the future Banyan Tree Residences Sichon as its backdrop, the event drew families, friends, and visitors to enjoy a weekend of sport, local food, live music, and community-driven activities. Children played by the water, while parents cheered from the sidelines, making it a joyful experience for all ages.
One of the most meaningful moments was the community beach clean-up, a heartwarming reflection of the deep connection locals have to their environment and to one another. It highlighted the community’s shared pride in Sichon—and its commitment to preserving what makes this coastline so special.
“We believe that true progress only happens when we grow together with the local community,” said Ravi Chandran, Executive Director of Urasaya Property. “Events like this show the power of connection when residents, businesses, and families come together with a shared spirit, we create something lasting. Community isn’t just part of the vision, it’s the foundation.”
The event was made possible with the support of Sports Association of Phuket and sponsors Banyan Group, Mercedes Benz Phuket, UOB, and local partners including TalayJai Concrete, showcasing how collaboration between national brands and grassroots networks can help elevate emerging destinations like Sichon.
Adding a splash of star power, former Premier League footballer Keith Gillespie joined the festivities—offering inspiration to aspiring athletes and unforgettable moments for fans. One of the weekend’s highlights was a light-hearted exhibition match between Gillespie and beloved Thai singer Bao Wee, which brought cheers and laughter from the crowd.
The celebration also featured live performances by popular artists Luang Kai (April 5) and Bao Wee (April 6), creating a festive atmosphere that carried on into the evening.
Just 35 minutes from Nakhon Si Thammarat’s new international airport, Sichon is steadily making its mark. With pristine beaches, a strong sense of community, and exciting developments underway, it’s a destination that blends authenticity with aspiration.