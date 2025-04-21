Thailand Beach Teqball Open 2025 marks the rise of Sichon as Thailand’s next great coastal destination

With the future Banyan Tree Residences Sichon as its backdrop, the event drew families, friends, and visitors to enjoy a weekend of sport, local food, live music, and community-driven activities. Children played by the water, while parents cheered from the sidelines, making it a joyful experience for all ages.

One of the most meaningful moments was the community beach clean-up, a heartwarming reflection of the deep connection locals have to their environment and to one another. It highlighted the community’s shared pride in Sichon—and its commitment to preserving what makes this coastline so special.

