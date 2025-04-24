ATOD International Dance Competition 2025

The event is led by Dr. ML Preeyapan Srithavat, President of the ATOD Children and Youth Development Association, and is supported by partners such as Sansha Bangkok, Innovative Asia Co., Ltd., Taokaenoi Public Company Limited, Thai TV Channel 3, Sikarin Hospital, International Cultural Promotions Co., Ltd., Aksra Theatre, King Power International Co., Ltd., and 84 other dance institutions.

The competition features participants from 34 nationalities, with both pre-recorded video submissions judged in Australia and live stage performances at Aksra Theatre. Over 1,000 contestants took part during the nine-day event. The overall highest scorers will receive sponsorship to compete in Australia in July 2025, as well as scholarships to study at Queensland Ballet School (Australia), Marlupi Dance Academy (Indonesia), and Singapore Ballet Limited.

This international stage provides youth from around the world with the opportunity to showcase their talents in a warm and friendly atmosphere. The event takes place from Saturday, March 15 to Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Aksra Theatre, King Power, Rangnam Road, Bangkok, with representatives from various ministries and foreign embassies kindly presenting awards daily.