EVA Air Launches Nonstop Service Between Taipei and Dallas on October 3

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (April 22, 2025) – EVA Air is launching a new service between Taipei and Dallas on October 3 this year, offering three weekly flights and bringing the total to nine passenger gateways in North America, including Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver. The new gateway not only enables EVA Air to offer the greatest number of destinations and the most extensive flight network from Taiwan to North America but also makes it the only airline in Asia operating two destinations in Texas.

“EVA Air has been operating cargo service to and from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport since 1998. Now, we are seeing strong passenger demand for this route due to the influx of numerous companies in recent years and strong economic and population growth. Dallas has become one of Texas’ economic and commercial centers,” said EVA Air President Clay Sun. “The opening of the direct passenger flight to Dallas makes us the only airline in Asia to operate two routes to Texas. As the third largest airport in the world in terms of passenger traffic and transfer to major cities in the United States, Central and South America, having service in this market creates more convenience for our passengers.”