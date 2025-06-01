CREATIVE TALK CONFERENCE 2025: Adapting to change in world of work

At present, customers' trust in brands diminishes year after year, and traditional methods no longer guarantee success. Meanwhile, Generation Z enjoys increased opportunities, frequently changing jobs without hesitation.

Business growth is no longer defined by sales figures but by the ability to survive sustainably in an unpredictable system.

In the future, the workforce will be divided into two types: those who can use artificial intelligence (AI) and those who excel at using it. However, there will be no space for those who cannot utilise AI at all.

As the future unfolds, being "skilled" may no longer equate to "survival." True ability is not merely about learning quickly but about knowing what to learn and how to apply it effectively for real-world progress.