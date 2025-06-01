CREATIVE TALK CONFERENCE 2025: Adapting to change in world of work

At present, customers' trust in brands diminishes year after year, and traditional methods no longer guarantee success. Meanwhile, Generation Z enjoys increased opportunities, frequently changing jobs without hesitation.
Business growth is no longer defined by sales figures but by the ability to survive sustainably in an unpredictable system.
In the future, the workforce will be divided into two types: those who can use artificial intelligence (AI) and those who excel at using it. However, there will be no space for those who cannot utilise AI at all.
As the future unfolds, being "skilled" may no longer equate to "survival." True ability is not merely about learning quickly but about knowing what to learn and how to apply it effectively for real-world progress.
CREATIVE TALK CONFERENCE (CTC) has been held over 14 times in the past 11 years, featuring speakers from both Thailand and abroad. It has continuously received support from both government and private sectors.
The conference aims to be Thailand’s largest knowledge-sharing platform for individuals seeking self-improvement and brands driven by creativity. It fosters connections, enabling collective growth and advancing the creative economy for sustainable progress in Thailand.
This year, SUPALAI Presents CREATIVE TALK CONFERENCE 2025 embraces the theme "The Future is Worth a Thousand Words."
More than just an inspiring phrase, this concept represents a fundamental belief: the future cannot be predicted by words or actions alone—it requires a way of thinking that understands people, context, and inevitable change.
In an era where technology is evolving at breakneck speed and uncertainty shapes the business landscape, CTC 2025 provides a space for participants to see the future with opportunity, prepare for change, and gain insights that redefine their paths forward with clarity.
Over two days, attendees will get exclusive early updates on major trends shaping the second half of 2025—insights essential for professionals across industries. Topics will span creativity, marketing, innovation, business & economy, people, mindfulness, and global issues.
Delving deep into each sector, the conference covers food & wellbeing, beauty & fashion, creator & media, real estate & luxury, and travel & hospitality.
With more than 50 sessions packed with fresh content, the event will explore key themes such as:
The learning doesn’t stop when the sessions end. Wrap up CTC 2025 with an exclusive after party featuring Thai pop-rock band Tattoo Colour, delivering high-energy entertainment. Plus, Shark Moo will take the stage as a special DJ, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
SUPALAI Presents CREATIVE TALK CONFERENCE 2025 will take place from July 4-5 at Bhiraj Hall, Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Bangkok’s Bang Na district. Conference tickets are priced at 1,990 baht each and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/44zvbtO.
Meanwhile, the Focus Workshop Day will run from July 2-3 at Bhiraj Hall, BITEC. Stay tuned for updates on ticket details and pricing, available soon via Zipevent.
#CTCxSUPALAI #SUPALAI #CTC2025 #CREATIVETALK