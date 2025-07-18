CKPower wins Asia’s Best Companies 2025 Award by FinanceAsia

“Looking ahead, CKPower plans to scale up its renewable energy generation from both hydropower and solar sources. The Company aims to expand its solar power capacity through a combination of private power purchase agreements (Private PPAs) and participation in government auctions for additional renewable energy projects, supported by the sale of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). In addition, the solar power projects jointly developed with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) are nearing completion, with the commercial operation date (COD) expected to commence within the second quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, the Luang Prabang Hydroelectric Power Project remains on track for commercial operations as scheduled in 2030. The Company has also set ambitious growth targets for renewable energy development to establish a strong foundation for energy security and contribute to Thailand’s transition towards a sustainable low-carbon society.” Mr. Thanawat added.



About CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower):

CKPower engages in production and sales of electricity generated from three sources of energy under its 18 power plants with the total installed capacity of 3,640 MW, consisting of (1) three hydroelectric power plants: the Nam Ngum 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant with 615 MW installed capacity, operated by Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (46% owned through its shareholding in SouthEast Asia Energy Limited), the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant with 1,285 MW installed capacity, operated by Xayaburi Power Company Limited (42.5% owned), and the Luang Prabang Hydropower Project with 1,460 MW installed capacity, operated by Luang Prabang Power Company Limited (LPCL) (50% owned); (2) two cogeneration power plants with 238 MW installed capacity, operated by Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (65% owned); and (3) 13 solar power plants, comprising 11 under Bangkhenchai Company Limited (100% owned) with total installed capacity of 28 MW, one under Nakhon Ratchasima Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 6 MW installed capacity, and one under Chiangrai Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 8 MW installed capacity.