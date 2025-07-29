Puttharaksa Aesthetic Celebrates 20 Years of Trusted Acne Treatment and Facial Care in Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand — Puttharaksa Aesthetic, a leading destination for acne treatment in Bangkok, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary as a trusted provider of professional skincare solutions. Since its founding in 2005, Puttharaksa Aesthetic has remained committed to offering effective facial treatment services that combine proven methods with exceptional care, earning the trust of thousands of clients seeking real results.

Over the past two decades, Puttharaksa Aesthetic has built a reputation as one of the most established names for acne treatment, providing customized programs designed to treat various types of acne and skin concerns. With an emphasis on natural recovery and preventive care, the center's signature services — including the renowned Acne Clear Plus Program — have helped both local residents and international visitors achieve clearer, healthier skin without invasive procedures.

“At Puttharaksa Aesthetic, we believe in offering treatments that genuinely make a difference,” said a spokesperson for the center. “Celebrating 20 years is a milestone that reflects the trust our clients have placed in us. Our goal has always been to provide highly effective, safe, and affordable skincare solutions, whether it's for acne facial in Bangkok or other skin health concerns.”