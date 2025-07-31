SCG Announces Continued Improvement in Q2 and H1/2025 Performance with Stronger EBITDA and Reduced Debt

July 31, 2025 – Bangkok: SCG has announced continued improvement in its operating results for the first half of 2025, with a stronger EBITDA of 30,320 MB. Net debt declined by nearly 10,000 MB, driven by ongoing adjustments across all business units, including investment portfolio restructuring and the discontinuation of unprofitable businesses. Looking ahead, SCG anticipates that the economic landscape in Thailand, ASEAN, and globally will remain highly challenging in the second half of 2025 due to factors such as U.S. tariffs, geopolitical conflicts, and volatile energy prices. The company is accelerating its business operations through regional optimization across its production bases in ASEAN, cost reduction to boost business competitiveness, and expanding Smart Value, HVA, and Green Products to tap into growth markets. Additionally, an interim dividend of 2.50 Baht per share has been approved, demonstrating the company’s continued commitment to its shareholders.
Thammasak Sethaudom, President and CEO of SCG, said, "SCG has consistently implemented measures to strengthen its financial position since mid-2024. This has resulted in a stronger EBITDA for the first half of 2025, which stands at 30,320 MB, an increase of 21% from the second half of 2024. This improvement is attributed to investment portfolio adjustments, the discontinuation of unprofitable businesses, and management initiatives to enhance operational efficiency across all units. Specifically, the Cement and Building Materials business has managed costs effectively; the Packaging business (SCGP) has successfully optimized production planning, effective cost management of recovered paper, and the use of technology and AI to enhance cost efficiency; while the Chemicals business (SCGC) has shown a gradual recovery. The chemical product price spread (Gap) has begun to improve slightly due to declining crude oil costs. In addition, SCG continues to receive recurring dividend income.
In Q2/2025, working capital was efficiently managed, decreasing by 7,164 MB compared to Q1/2025. Net debt declined by 8,365 MB from the end of Q1/2025. Cash on hand at the end of Q2/2025 stood at 45,542 MB.
For its H1/2025 operating results, SCG reported revenue of 249,077 MB and a net profit of 18,436 MB. Excluding extra items related to business restructuring, the profit amounted to 3,266 MB.
Key operational highlights for the first half of 2025 include:
However, SCG views the outlook for the second half of 2025 as highly challenging, with the economies of Thailand, ASEAN, and the world affected by U.S. tariffs, geopolitical conflicts, and volatile energy prices. Therefore, SCG is accelerating efforts to enhance its business competitiveness to address these challenges, which include:
1.) Leveraging Diverse Production Bases in “ASEAN” (Regional Optimization). This is a key strength and competitive advantage for SCG. The strategy focuses on manufacturing in and exporting from Vietnam to capitalize on a favorable U.S. import tariff rate of 20% and competitive costs. This is combined with Vietnam being a domestic consumption base with high growth potential. For instance, SCGC plans to resume operations at the Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP) plant in Vietnam in late August 2025. Meanwhile, the project to enhance LSP's competitiveness using ethane feedstock is progressing as planned, with completion expected in 2027. SCG Cement and Green Solutions is expanding its Low Carbon Cement production base in South Vietnam. With a maximum capacity of 8,000 tons per day, the facility will serve the domestic Vietnamese market and support exports to the United States, Canada, Australia and Oceania. SCG Decor increased production capacity of glazed porcelain tile in Vietnam to serve the growing market demand and reduced production cost to match those of world-class player. SCGP continues to strengthen its integrated packaging business in Vietnam, which covers the entire value chain from packaging paper production to paper packaging, polymer packaging, and foodservice packaging.
Furthermore, SCG is actively seeking opportunities in other high-potential markets. Examples include: In Africa, SCG Distribution and Retail expanded its “cement clinker” market. In Asia, the “3D Printing Solution” market has expanded rapidly, with a strategic shift to selling 3D Printing Mortar, enabling market entry into Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia for faster and waste-free building. In Oceania, SCG Smart Living has expanded “roofing and ceiling” products to Australia and New Zealand markets by selecting products tailored to meet the specific needs and usage requirements of each market. SCG Cement and Green Solutions also expanded the market for SCG “Low Carbon Cement Gen 1 and Gen 2”, which have been certified under the new Thai Industrial Standard 2594-2567 and awarded an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) in North America, becoming the first Thai brand to achieve this. It is preparing to launch “SCG Low Carbon Cement Gen 3” as the first in the market and is currently conducting pilot projects with more than 15 sites. In Europe, SCG Decor has expanded the market for “glazed porcelain tiles” to Czech Republic, and SCGP has optimized “foodservice packaging production” for cost competitiveness.
2.) “Reducing costs” to Compete with Global Manufacturers
3.) Expanding "Smart Value - HVA - Green Products" to Penetrate High-Growth Markets
Thammasak concluded, "Although the trade war situation remains uncertain, SCG is confident that our clear strategy, rapid and agile adaptation, and the dedication of our teams across all business units will enable us to maintain the organization's financial strength and competitiveness. Furthermore, collaboration with partners across the entire business ecosystem remains at the heart of sustainable growth. Therefore, SCG continues to collaborate with various sectors on projects such as the ‘NZAP: Net Zero Accelerator Program’ and ‘Go Together,’ organizing the Leadership Forum under the ‘ESG Symposium,’ to be held between August and October 2025. This forum will bring together world-class organizations such as the United Nations Development Coordination Office (DCO) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), along with leading Thai institutions such as the Bank of Thailand, the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), and the Federation of Thai SME to jointly develop approaches to enhance business competitiveness and to drive the restructuring of the Thai economy toward a low-carbon society (Green Transition), ensuring Thailand’s readiness to compete globally amid challenges.”
In addition, the Board of Directors has approved the H1/2025 interim dividend payment of 2.50 Baht per share, totaling 3,000 MB, to continuously care for shareholders. The dividend is payable on August 28, 2025, with the XD-date on August 13, 2025, and the record date on August 14, 2025.