Thailand Privilege Card 2025: Key Changes Include Bronze Exit and Family Promotions

In July 2025, Thailand Privilege Card rolled out limited-time changes to the Thailand Privilege Visa program. These include lower-cost options for families and current members, as well as confirmation that the Thailand Privilege Bronze Membership will be discontinued by December 2025.
The changes reflect Thailand’s ongoing effort to attract long-term residents, digital nomads, and expats seeking streamlined immigration options and luxury lifestyle perks.
Elite Family Excursion (EFE) and Elite Family Alternative (EFA) Legacy members with visas expiring by September 2026 can now upgrade to the 5-year Bronze Membership for only 450,000 THB per person.
The Bronze membership will be added on top of their existing EFE package, so no remaining time is lost, even if they upgrade early. This limited-time offer is valid through the end of May 2026 and allows eligible members to join the new Thailand Privilege memberships without reapplying.
The Thailand Privilege Card Bronze Visa includes a multiple-entry visa, fast-track airport services, and lifestyle benefits, making it the most accessible long-stay option in the program.
Until September 30, 2025, Platinum, Diamond, and Reserve members can add immediate family for 500,000 THB each. This limited-time offer provides a major discount compared to standard membership fees, which range from 1 to 2 million THB.
This highlights the increasing demand for the Thailand Elite Visa for families, offering an easier way for households to live in Thailand. The promotion is open to new and existing members and offers an easier way for families to join the program.
Thailand Privilege Card Bronze Visa Deadline: December 31
Applications for the Bronze Membership will close on December 31, 2025. After that, this entry-level tier will no longer be available. Applicants should submit all documents early to avoid delays with background checks or visa processing.
The Thailand Elite Visa offers:
Membership tiers:
Gold tier and above earn points for perks like airport transfers and wellness services.
To qualify for the Thailand Elite Visa, you must have a clean immigration and criminal history with no record of overstays. The application process begins with submitting your passport copy, a recent photograph, and personal information to an official Thailand Privilege partner for background screening. Once approved, you'll receive payment instructions, followed by the issuance of your membership letter.
