Thailand Privilege Card 2025: Key Changes Include Bronze Exit and Family Promotions



Family Add-On Discount Until September 30

Until September 30, 2025, Platinum, Diamond, and Reserve members can add immediate family for 500,000 THB each. This limited-time offer provides a major discount compared to standard membership fees, which range from 1 to 2 million THB.

This highlights the increasing demand for the Thailand Elite Visa for families, offering an easier way for households to live in Thailand. The promotion is open to new and existing members and offers an easier way for families to join the program.

Thailand Privilege Card Bronze Visa Deadline: December 31

Applications for the Bronze Membership will close on December 31, 2025. After that, this entry-level tier will no longer be available. Applicants should submit all documents early to avoid delays with background checks or visa processing.



Thailand Elite Visa Benefits and Membership Tiers

The Thailand Elite Visa offers:

Long-term, multiple-entry visas (5–20 years)

Fast-track immigration clearance

Elite personal assistants

Perks like spa visits, golf, and hotel discounts

Membership tiers:

Bronze: 5 years – 650,000 THB – No points

Gold: 5 years – 900,000 THB – 20 points/year

Platinum: 10 years – 1.5M THB – 35 points/year

Diamond: 15 years – 2.5M THB – 55 points/year

Reserve: 20 years – 5M THB (invite only) – 120 points/year

Gold tier and above earn points for perks like airport transfers and wellness services.



How to Apply for the Thailand Elite Visa

To qualify for the Thailand Elite Visa, you must have a clean immigration and criminal history with no record of overstays. The application process begins with submitting your passport copy, a recent photograph, and personal information to an official Thailand Privilege partner for background screening. Once approved, you'll receive payment instructions, followed by the issuance of your membership letter.



Key Reminders

Bronze upgrade available at 450,000 THB per person for Elite Family Excursion and Elite Family Alternative members (expiring by September 2026), valid until May 2026.

Family add-on rate of 500,000 THB for Platinum, Diamond, and Reserve tiers valid until September 30, 2025

Final deadline to apply for the Bronze Membership is December 31, 2025



Official Support for Your Thailand Elite Visa Application

Siam Legal is an authorized General Sales and Services Agent (GSSA) for Thailand Privilege. Alongside visa assistance, we provide personalized guidance, help with required documents, and legal support to make the process clear and simple.

