Legends return to stage for border troops in charity concert “From Ruangthong to Chomchai”

Everyone is warmly invited to join a memorable night of music and goodwill at the special charity concert “From Ruangthong to Chomchai… to the border”, with proceeds supporting soldiers stationed on the Thai-Cambodian border.

The event will feature legendary performers including Ruangthong Thonglanthom, National Artist for Performing Arts (1996), and Chomchai Arunchan, alongside many distinguished guest artists.

Organised by the Association of Thai International Music Artists, the concert will take place on Sunday, August 17, at 1:30 PM at The Phenix, Pratunam.

Tickets are priced at Bt500, Bt1,000, and Bt1,500, with all proceeds after expenses going directly to support border defence and relief activities.

“I was at the frontlines twice before – the first during the Vietnam War, and the second during the Communist insurgency. This time I like to go even if I am already 88 years old but will be a burden to our soldiers so we can still stay put and play our role,” said Ruangthong Thonglanthom, now returning to perform for a noble cause.