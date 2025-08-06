Intersend Launches a Global Partnership with MoneyGram for Fast, Secure, and Personalized Cross-Border Money Transfers

Through this partnership, MoneyGram’s network now enables Intersend users to send international money transfers to over 200 countries and territories in-app or online.

This partnership marks the merging of two strengths: Intersend’s modern, user-friendly digital platform and MoneyGram’s extensive global network — to empower users in Thailand to send money abroad with unmatched convenience, speed, and security, all with affordable fees and great exchange rates.

MoneyGram operates one of the largest global payments networks and connects the world’s communities by enabling over 50 million customers each year to seamlessly move money across borders. With over 80 years of cross-border payments experience and a modern fintech platform, Intersend users can now utilize the MoneyGram network to send funds globally.

“You have the power to choose... Intersend offers a new way to transfer money, as a Non-Bank solution that unlocks your financial freedom. Simple. Secure. Cost-effective,” said Chatchai Pornnikom, Founder, Intersend Money Co., Ltd.