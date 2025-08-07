National Science and Technology Fair 2025 is happening nationwide throughout August, empowering youth to build a sustainable future



Event Highlights:

Quantum Quest Exhibition – Let’s dive into the quantum world that powers future technologies. Explore the atomic universe and the mysterious nature of particles that live around us. Don’t miss the Quantum Tunnel and the talk “Quantum: My View, Your View” by Dr. Buncha Thanaboonsombat, the renowned science communicator and author of “Quantum: From Mystery to Quantum Computer” and Dr. Siwinee Sawataree, Head of Electrical Metrology at the National Institute of Metrology (Thailand).

Brain Inside Out Exhibition - Discover how the human brain works across all ages. Experience a giant neural network dome that simulates the brain’s intricate web of connections and join the talk “Understanding the Brain in a Changing World” to get into the emotional and psychological impacts of modern life, where uncertainty and environmental stressors shape our mental well-being. with experts like Dr. Chaipat Chunharas, Neurologist at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Tanthai Prasertkul, a science communicator.

Mystery of Svalbard Exhibition - Learn about the global seed vault in Svalbard. The vault that serves as a backup storage facility for the world’s crop diversity and a vital safeguard for humanity’s food security. Enjoy a 360° virtual tour and understand the importance of seed preservation in disaster preparedness.

Little Inventor Zone - A creative space for children aged 3–7 to explore basic mechanics and invent fun gadgets.

And don’t miss the Science Stamp Activity, A hybrid online-offline challenge with 7 creative science missions. Participants complete tasks, share photos/videos on social media, and collect digital stamps via LINE @nstfairthailand. Completing all missions earns a digital certificate and a chance to win special prizes — promoting science, communication, and digital creativity.

Regional Events - To reduce inequality and connect science with local identity, the fair will also be held in three regions:

South: August 6–8 at Prince of Songkla University, Hat Yai Campus, Songkhla featuring “The Beach: The Treasure of the South” exhibition that will take you to explore the rich biodiversity and ecological significance of southern Thailand’s coastal environments.

North: August 14–16 at Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai featuring “Seed Traits of the Northern Tales” exhibition to get into the cultural and agricultural heritage of the Lanna region.

Northeast: August 18–20 at Khon Kaen University, Khon Kaen featuring “The Rocket Maker: Isan Inspiration” exhibition, linking local rocket wisdom with space technology.

Everyone is invited to join this event for free! Let’s join us to be part of building a science-driven, innovation-powered society for a sustainable future.

For more information, please visit www.thailandnstfair.com and Facebook: NSTFair Thailand.