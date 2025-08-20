\"The Arthit Ourairat Institution (AOI)\" expands its empire to the center of Bangkok

Bangkok: Amid the trend of Thai education that continues to face challenges due to the declining birth rate, the international school market has become a segment that has grown against the trend. The market value is likely to continue to expand. It will reach tens of billions of baht in the next few years, with Thai parents with high purchasing power as the main driver. It can be observed from the rapid increase in international schools, especially in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.
Recently, The Arthit Ourairat Institution (AOI), a veteran in the education industry, strengthened its strength with the launch of the SBS International School Bangkok, the newest international school, which became another critical choice in the fiercely competitive market.
Expanding the empire from Phuket-Chiang Mai to the city center strategy.
The launch of SBS International School Bangkok is not just an expansion of branches, but an important strategy that reflects the readiness of the institution to compete for market share in the capital, after a highly successful run of international schools in other regions, such as British Phuket School and SBS International School Chiang Mai, which are widely accepted.
Dr. Arthit Ourairat, President of Rangsit University and Honorary Chairman of the The Arthit Ourairat Institution (AOI), said of his vision, "The world in the modern era is changing rapidly. Therefore, education must be more than learning from textbooks. Thai children must have the skills of a 'global citizen' who can communicate, think critically, and work with others effectively. SBS International School Bangkok is ready to mold these skills for students."
Curriculum and response beyond expectations
Professor Emeritus Dr. Pornchai Matangkasombat, Med. A member of the Council of Rangsit University and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arthit Ourairat Institution (AOI), said that AOI has a clear commitment and vision to elevate education to international standards, with over 30 years of experience and expertise in international school management. Over the past decades, the institution has proven its ability to create a learner-centered learning system through schools such as British Phuket International School, Satit Rangsit International Bilingual School, SBS International School Chiang Mai. Supporting academic potential, developing morality and ethics, and developing skills in various areas prepare students for responsible global citizenship. Visionary and quality.
“SBS International School Bangkok is like a new milestone in the quality of education that is genuinely ready to meet the needs of modern society, especially in the context of a rapidly changing world in the 21st century and the future.”
Dr. Apiramon Ourairat, Chief Executive Officer of AOI, added that SBS International Bangkok intends to make all schools under AOI to be the right school for Thai children, with a curriculum that prepares students for the future and accessible tuition fees. The Cambridge International Curriculum focuses on the fields of languages, innovation, medical sciences, Arts, and sports, enabling students who graduate from its affiliated schools to study locally and internationally at top universities.
More details and contact information
SBS International School Bangkok is open to students from Tiger Club (Pre-Kindergarten) to Year 13 (Ages 1-18) using an international curriculum with global standards. Therefore, students can continue their studies both domestically and internationally. The first semester of 2025 will start teaching and learning for the first generation of students. From August 18, 2025. It shows parents' confidence in the quality of education at the Institute.
In addition, the The Arthit Ourairat Institution (AOI) is ready to provide opportunities for students with good academic results or special skills to be considered for scholarships.
For more information about the school, please visit: https://sbsbangkok.ac.th/
Address: 14 Motorway Rd., Thap Yao, Ladkrabung, Bangkok 10520, Thailand
Tel : 081-577-8222
Line ID: @sbsbangkok
e-mail: [email protected]