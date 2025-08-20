\"The Arthit Ourairat Institution (AOI)\" expands its empire to the center of Bangkok

Bangkok: Amid the trend of Thai education that continues to face challenges due to the declining birth rate, the international school market has become a segment that has grown against the trend. The market value is likely to continue to expand. It will reach tens of billions of baht in the next few years, with Thai parents with high purchasing power as the main driver. It can be observed from the rapid increase in international schools, especially in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

Recently, The Arthit Ourairat Institution (AOI), a veteran in the education industry, strengthened its strength with the launch of the SBS International School Bangkok, the newest international school, which became another critical choice in the fiercely competitive market.



Expanding the empire from Phuket-Chiang Mai to the city center strategy.

The launch of SBS International School Bangkok is not just an expansion of branches, but an important strategy that reflects the readiness of the institution to compete for market share in the capital, after a highly successful run of international schools in other regions, such as British Phuket School and SBS International School Chiang Mai, which are widely accepted.

Dr. Arthit Ourairat, President of Rangsit University and Honorary Chairman of the The Arthit Ourairat Institution (AOI), said of his vision, "The world in the modern era is changing rapidly. Therefore, education must be more than learning from textbooks. Thai children must have the skills of a 'global citizen' who can communicate, think critically, and work with others effectively. SBS International School Bangkok is ready to mold these skills for students."