PTT Secures #1 Most Valuable Thai Brand for 5th Consecutive Year, Poised for Sustainable Growth

With a brand value of USD 9.2 billion, an impressive 11% Year-over-Year increase, this achievement underscores PTT’s robust position as the nation's premier energy leader. This sustained business momentum is fueled by broad stakeholder support and anchored by a commitment to transparency, exemplary governance, and balanced value creation for all stakeholders.
This success aligns with the corporate vision, “TOGETHER FOR SUSTAINABLE THAILAND, SUSTAINABLE WORLD.” The strategy fortifies Thailand's energy security through its core Hydrocarbon business by aggressively pursuing E&P opportunities, unlocking value in its LNG business to establish a regional trading hub, and enhancing the competitive edge of its petrochemical and refining operations. Concurrently, PTT is rebalancing its portfolio for future growth, catalyzing strength across the Group and driving Operational Excellence by integrating digital and AI technologies. This dual focus on Group growth and sustainability is pivotal to achieving its Net Zero 2050 target, with key initiatives including pioneering a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Hub Model and exploring strategic ventures in the industrial hydrogen sector.
Furthermore, PTT earned several other distinguished rankings:
Mr. Alex Haigh, Managing Director, Brand Finance Asia Pacific said: “As Thailand’s most valuable brand, PTT demonstrates its agility not only through strong leadership in energy but also through its commitment to balancing the energy trilemma. By focusing on security, affordability, and sustainability, PTT continues to align its operations with the country's broader goals for economic stability and environmental health.”
Brand Finance utilizes a globally recognized methodology to determine Brand Value, annually ranking brands across various industries and nations. The ranking affirms PTT's brand strength, which is underpinned by outstanding multidimensional performance, a stellar corporate reputation, and its ability to cultivate trust and confidence among stakeholders and the global public.