PTT Secures #1 Most Valuable Thai Brand for 5th Consecutive Year, Poised for Sustainable Growth

With a brand value of USD 9.2 billion, an impressive 11% Year-over-Year increase, this achievement underscores PTT’s robust position as the nation's premier energy leader. This sustained business momentum is fueled by broad stakeholder support and anchored by a commitment to transparency, exemplary governance, and balanced value creation for all stakeholders.

This success aligns with the corporate vision, “TOGETHER FOR SUSTAINABLE THAILAND, SUSTAINABLE WORLD.” The strategy fortifies Thailand's energy security through its core Hydrocarbon business by aggressively pursuing E&P opportunities, unlocking value in its LNG business to establish a regional trading hub, and enhancing the competitive edge of its petrochemical and refining operations. Concurrently, PTT is rebalancing its portfolio for future growth, catalyzing strength across the Group and driving Operational Excellence by integrating digital and AI technologies. This dual focus on Group growth and sustainability is pivotal to achieving its Net Zero 2050 target, with key initiatives including pioneering a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Hub Model and exploring strategic ventures in the industrial hydrogen sector.