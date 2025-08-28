Hitachi Energy invests 455 million THB ($14 million USD) to expand transformer operations in Thailand to meet accelerating demand

Bangkok, Thailand, August 28, 2025 – Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, is investing 455 million THB ($14 million USD) to expand its transformers factory in Samutprakarn, Thailand. The investment is part of the company’s $9 billion USD global investment program, the largest in the industry, to expand manufacturing, R&D, engineering and partnerships to increase the supply of transformers and grid solutions to meet surging global electricity demand.
Set for completion by the end of 2027, the expanded Samutprakarn facility will increase production capacity by 60 percent and enable faster delivery time to support the urgent demand for mission-critical grid equipment. The expansion equips the facility with advanced technology and the highest health and safety standards, strengthening productivity and ensuring efficient and sustainable production processes. Additionally, the power transformer test lab will undergo modernization to meet the growing demand for large power transformers from customers.
“As the demand for electricity continues to grow in Thailand and globally, Hitachi Energy is supporting the industry with unparalleled investments to boost the supply of critical grid equipment like power transformers”, said Carlos Pettinau, Hub APMEA Manager, Business Unit Transformers, Hitachi Energy. “The investment also underscores Hitachi Energy’s commitment to strengthening its operations in Thailand as a key center to support the energy transition in the region.”
The Samutprakarn factory expansion will support the optimized layout of production lines, reducing congestion, minimizing cross-traffic between people and equipment, and improving overall material handling.
Moreover, dedicated zones for final assembly and testing support better organization, clearer task separation, and safer working conditions. In addition, the upgraded fire detection and suppression systems will advance a more controlled, structured, and comfortable work environment.
Operational since 1990, the Samutprakarn factory is a key site for Hitachi Energy’s global manufacturing operations. Specializing in liquid-filled power transformers, the factory meets the highest industry and international standards, designing and manufacturing based on Hitachi Energy’s TrafoStar technology platform, used across the company’s 17 power transformer factories worldwide. These transformers are crucial for the transmission and distribution of electricity and are vital in integrating electricity, improving grid reliability, and stabilizing energy systems.
The Samutprakarn factory will play an important role by creating jobs, supporting local communities, and providing critical infrastructure for a sustainable energy system.
Hitachi Energy is the market leader in transformers, with over two million distribution transformers and tens of thousands of other transformers deployed worldwide. In high-voltage technology, one in every four high-voltage switchgear units in operation is from Hitachi Energy.
About Hitachi Energy
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. Over three billion people depend on our technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century in pioneering mission-critical technologies like high-voltage, transformers, automation, and power electronics, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time – balancing soaring electricity demand, while decarbonizing the power system. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we co-create and build long-term partnerships across the utility, industry, transportation, data centers, and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 50,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $16 billion USD.
About Hitachi, Ltd.
Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.