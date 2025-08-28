Hitachi Energy invests 455 million THB ($14 million USD) to expand transformer operations in Thailand to meet accelerating demand

Bangkok, Thailand, August 28, 2025 – Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, is investing 455 million THB ($14 million USD) to expand its transformers factory in Samutprakarn, Thailand. The investment is part of the company’s $9 billion USD global investment program, the largest in the industry, to expand manufacturing, R&D, engineering and partnerships to increase the supply of transformers and grid solutions to meet surging global electricity demand.

Set for completion by the end of 2027, the expanded Samutprakarn facility will increase production capacity by 60 percent and enable faster delivery time to support the urgent demand for mission-critical grid equipment. The expansion equips the facility with advanced technology and the highest health and safety standards, strengthening productivity and ensuring efficient and sustainable production processes. Additionally, the power transformer test lab will undergo modernization to meet the growing demand for large power transformers from customers.

“As the demand for electricity continues to grow in Thailand and globally, Hitachi Energy is supporting the industry with unparalleled investments to boost the supply of critical grid equipment like power transformers”, said Carlos Pettinau, Hub APMEA Manager, Business Unit Transformers, Hitachi Energy. “The investment also underscores Hitachi Energy’s commitment to strengthening its operations in Thailand as a key center to support the energy transition in the region.”