Antolin opens a new plant in Thailand to meet the growing demand for modular interiors in Asia

The new plant is strategically located to serve global OEMs with a local presence, supporting key electrification projects in markets such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia. The facility will operate as a center of excellence for modular and intelligent interior solutions, including headliners, door panels and cockpits.
Equipped with the latest technology and eco-responsible processes, the Thai center integrates advanced production of acoustic foams, next-generation substrate processes and dedicated assembly lines, as well as an in-house testing laboratory to ensure the highest levels of quality.
Antolin is already working with leading customers in the region such as Ford, Vinfast, BYD and Changan, and plans to continue supplying interiors for new electric and hybrid models from this plant.
At the inauguration ceremony, Ernesto Antolin, Chairman of the company, stated:
“Thailand is one of the major industrial hubs in Southeast Asia, with solid infrastructure, a highly developed supply chain and a strong commitment to electric mobility. From here we want to serve our customers throughout the region with modular, intelligent and sustainable solutions.”
The Chairman also highlighted the project’s long-term vision:
“This plant will become a benchmark in innovation and sustainability, and will contribute to generating qualified employment and lasting industrial value in Thailand. Our ambition is to grow together with this country and with the entire region, supporting the transition toward an electric and connected vehicle.”
During the inauguration, the company expressed its special thanks to the Antolin team in Thailand for making the launch of the plant possible in a complex global context, demonstrating resilience, commitment and strong technical capabilities. It also acknowledged the institutional support of the local authorities, who helped create a favorable environment for responsible industrial development.
With the opening of this facility, Antolin reinforces its industrial footprint in Asia, where it already operates 32 plants, 8 Technical-Commercial Offices (TCOs) and employs more than 3,800 people, consolidating its position as a strategic partner for the region’s main automakers.
About Antolin
Antolin is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of automotive components and a global supplier of of technology solutions for vehicle interiors. The company supplies major automakers through its network of nearly 120 factories in 23 countries. With approximately 20,000 employees, Antolin reported €4.19 billion in revenue in 2024. The company delivers high-value products across five business units: Roof Systems; Doors and Hard Trim; Instrument Panels and Center Consoles; Components and JITs; and Technology Solutions.