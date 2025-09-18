Antolin opens a new plant in Thailand to meet the growing demand for modular interiors in Asia

The new plant is strategically located to serve global OEMs with a local presence, supporting key electrification projects in markets such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia. The facility will operate as a center of excellence for modular and intelligent interior solutions, including headliners, door panels and cockpits.

Equipped with the latest technology and eco-responsible processes, the Thai center integrates advanced production of acoustic foams, next-generation substrate processes and dedicated assembly lines, as well as an in-house testing laboratory to ensure the highest levels of quality.

Antolin is already working with leading customers in the region such as Ford, Vinfast, BYD and Changan, and plans to continue supplying interiors for new electric and hybrid models from this plant.