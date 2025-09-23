“Jem Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi” hits season-best in European formula race in Spain

Rising Thai driver "Jem" Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi delivered a spectacular performance at the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine 2025, achieving his best result yet by finishing fifth and scoring 10 crucial points at Circuit de Catalunya in Spain last weekend.

Competing in the eighth round of the season, the 18-year-old, driving the No. 7 car for Team Trident, showcased his speed and skill from the very beginning. He had an exceptional qualifying session for the first race, clocking a lap time of 1 minute and 35.565 seconds. This impressive run placed him third in Group B, earning him a strong sixth-place start on the grid for the 30-minute race plus one lap.

Nandhavud race start was flawless. He immediately went on the offensive, overtaking a car on the very first lap. From there, he expertly controlled his pace, maintaining a firm hold on fifth place. Despite intense pressure from Taiyo Kato in the final stages, he held his ground, crossing the finish line in a well-deserved fifth position and adding 10 points to his tally.

This significant achievement surpasses his previous season-best of an eighth-place finish and four points at the season opener in Misano, Italy. After 15 races across eight rounds, Nandhavud now has a total of 20 points, moving him up to 15th in the standings. His next race will be on October 4-5 in Germany.

