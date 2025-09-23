“Jem Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi” hits season-best in European formula race in Spain

Competing in the eighth round of the season, the 18-year-old, driving the No. 7 car for Team Trident, showcased his speed and skill from the very beginning. He had an exceptional qualifying session for the first race, clocking a lap time of 1 minute and 35.565 seconds. This impressive run placed him third in Group B, earning him a strong sixth-place start on the grid for the 30-minute race plus one lap.

Nandhavud race start was flawless. He immediately went on the offensive, overtaking a car on the very first lap. From there, he expertly controlled his pace, maintaining a firm hold on fifth place. Despite intense pressure from Taiyo Kato in the final stages, he held his ground, crossing the finish line in a well-deserved fifth position and adding 10 points to his tally.

This significant achievement surpasses his previous season-best of an eighth-place finish and four points at the season opener in Misano, Italy. After 15 races across eight rounds, Nandhavud now has a total of 20 points, moving him up to 15th in the standings. His next race will be on October 4-5 in Germany.