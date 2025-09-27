One Bangkok Unveils a Vision of ‘A City Always Ready’, Setting New World-Class Standards for Urban Living



Safety and Security: The Foundation of Life of Quality

One Bangkok places the utmost importance on fostering a safe and secure environment for all. Central to this commitment is the District Command Center (DCC), an intelligent command center operating 24/7 without interruption. It aggregates vast amounts of data from over a million sensors and more than 5,000 CCTV cameras strategically placed throughout the project, providing a real-time overview of situations and enabling seamless communication.

Additionally, an Integrated Security System combines intelligent surveillance, utilizing AI-video analytics for detecting unusual behavior with real-time alerts (Smart Surveillance), and an advanced access control system employing QR codes and facial recognition to prevent unauthorized entry (Access Control). This comprehensive approach instills peace of mind at every step.

Furthermore, a sophisticated Disaster Management system is in place, designed to systematically handle all types of emergencies. This system operates through four core processes: Situational Awareness, which involves real-time data collection and analysis from surveillance and communication systems for a precise overview; Decision-Making Support, providing essential insights to management for rapid risk assessment and action; Communication & Coordination, where the DCC serves as a central hub for real-time updates and seamless stakeholder collaboration; and Incident Management, encompassing comprehensive tracking, efficient response management, and minimize the impact of potential disruptions through intelligent monitoring.

Beyond daily safety, One Bangkok also places paramount importance on structural integrity. All buildings are engineered for exceptional resilience against seismic activity, with piles driven to an unprecedented depth of 80 meters – the deepest in Thailand. The massive foundation, spanning over 100,000 sq.m., utilizes a flexible connection to the building structure to effectively withstand earthquakes. Robust response plans and regular evacuation drills are also in place, ensuring constant readiness for unforeseen events. This commitment was demonstrated during the recent earthquake in March, when One Bangkok opened its premises to those stranded in the Rama IV and Wireless Road areas, as well as surrounding communities. A care point set up at One Bangkok Tower 4 was dedicated to providing essential food, drinks, and restroom facilities, showcasing the project's genuine role as a community pillar.

The project further boasts a comprehensive flood prevention system, featuring 5 rainwater retention tanks with a combined capacity of 15,000 cubic meters, complemented by robust protective walls and floodgates. This is bolstered by an emergency Flood Response Plan that utilizes 4 weather stations and a water level monitoring system for accurate forecasting and risk alerts. A rapid deployment plan for floodgates and stop logs within 2 hours further ensures the project is safe from flooding in all weather conditions.



Seamless Connectivity for Urban Living

One Bangkok is designed with state-of-the-art infrastructure that seamlessly integrates every dimension of urban life, while actively promoting environmentally friendly transportation. The development features thoughtfully designed pedestrian walkways and dedicated bicycle lanes, and is directly connected to Bangkok’s extensive public transit system, including the MRT Blue Line at Lumphini Station. With six access points around the site and a direct link to the expressway, accessibility is further enhanced. In addition, a complimentary EV Shuttle Service provides convenient transfers between One Bangkok and BTS Ploen Chit Station, ensuring the highest level of comfort and connectivity for all modes of travel.



Good Health and Well-being for a Sustainable Quality of Life

One Bangkok is deeply committed to promoting the physical and mental well-being of its residents and building occupants. This is reflected in a holistic building design that prioritizes health, incorporating features such as Insulated Glass. This advanced glazing significantly reduces heat transfer from outside, leading to energy savings and consistent, comfortable indoor temperatures and minimizing external noise.

Thoughtful design of openings and windows maximizes natural light penetration, reducing reliance on artificial lighting and creating bright, airy spaces. Indoor air quality is meticulously maintained with MERV 8 and MERV 14 filters, capable of trapping PM2.5 and PM10 particles, alongside UV radiation for germ elimination and sophisticated air quality sensors - fostering a relaxing environment conducive to both work and leisure.

For enhanced hygiene, touchless systems are implemented in public areas throughout the project, including facial recognition and QR code scanners. Furthermore, drinking water purifiers are available on every floor within office buildings and residences, utilizing carbon filters and NSF-certified lead-free water pipes, with regular testing of drinking water quality. Only safe and health-friendly construction and decoration materials are selected, free from harmful chemicals such as lead and mercury, and with low volatile organic compounds, thereby minimizing exposure to toxins in daily life.



World-Class Standards for a Sustainable Future

One Bangkok is the first project in Thailand to achieve LEED for Neighborhood Development (LEED ND) Platinum certification. This reflects a design philosophy that fosters walkable and recreational spaces, ensures convenient access to amenities, provides seamless connectivity to public transportation, and optimizes the management of energy, water, and resources, as well as robust utilities that support building functionality and the quality of life for all occupants and visitors.

The project is also pursuing WELL Building Standard Platinum certification, validating excellence in indoor air, water, light, fitness, public amenities, and thoughtful design to create safe, high-quality workplaces and residences.

Furthermore, One Bangkok boasts globally certified digital infrastructure. All office buildings, along with residential towers, hold WiredScore Platinum for digital connectivity and SmartScore Platinum for advanced smart technologies making it the first project in Southeast Asia to receive Neighborhood-level certification.

These comprehensive certifications across infrastructure, smart systems, and sustainability underscore One Bangkok's commitment to ESG goals. They confirm every project element is designed and developed to the highest global standards, truly making it "A City Always Ready" for the highest quality of life and a sustainable environment.



A Vibrant City, Ready to Welcome Everyone

One Bangkok offers a rhythmic retail destination like no other, seamlessly connected along the ‘Retail Loop’ with over 900 stores. The project also seamlessly integrates nature, art, and culture. It boasts over 50 rai of green and open spaces, such as One Bangkok Park, One Bangkok Boulevard, Wireless Park, and Parade Park, providing a total of 5 kilometers of shaded walkways. It also features a 2-kilometer Art Loop, connecting people with artistic and cultural experiences throughout the project.

More importantly, the entire development adheres to Universal Design principles, ensuring accessibility for all. This includes wheelchair-friendly spaces, tactile paving for visually impaired individuals, and intuitive signage and wayfinding throughout the project, guaranteeing that everyone can equally access and utilize the space. This commitment fosters quality of life and inspires all who visit. Simultaneously, One Bangkok promotes continuous learning, skill development, and creativity by allocating diverse spaces for various activities, such as workshops, exhibitions, and idea exchange, thereby fostering lifelong learning and cultivating a vibrant community.

Soon, One Bangkok will unveil a Community Hub within One Bangkok Tower 4. This dedicated space will allow office workers to relax, socialize, exchange ideas, and network in a comfortable atmosphere conducive to sharing thoughts and experiences.

Ultimately, these combined factors make One Bangkok "A City Always Ready," empowering individuals to live to their fullest potential in every dimension, every single day, in a truly complete manner.

For more details about One Bangkok, please visit www.onebangkok.com or follow us on Facebook: One Bangkok Retail, Instagram: parade.onebangkok / thestoreys.onebangkok, TikTok: onebangkok.retail, or add us on LINE: @onebangkokretail for the latest updates.