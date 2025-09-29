Siam Paragon Invests THB 1.25 Billion to Unveil Three World-Class Attractions, Reaffirming Its Status as a Global Destination



NEXTOPIA: A prototype for world of tomorrow

Siam Paragon is set to create an unprecedented global phenomenon with the launch of NEXTOPIA, a prototype for world of tomorrow, spanning more than 15,000 square meters with an investment of THB 850 million. Developed through the co-creation of 50 innovation partners and 30 Friends of NEXTOPIA communities, this groundbreaking project invites collective effort from all sectors to build a better world together, inspiring every step of life with meaning, joy, entertainment, and a commitment to quality and sustainable living.



MELAND: A world-leading indoor theme park

Get ready for MELAND, the first flagship global landmark outside of China, opening on the 5th floor of Siam Paragon. This spectacular wonderland spans more than 5,000 square meters with an investment of THB 400 million, bringing families into a boundless world of imagination, play, and discovery. With over 100 exciting rides and more than 500 immersive experiences, MELAND is set to become Southeast Asia’s No.1 edutainment destination.



Siam Paragon Dining Phenomenal: A new world of culinary delight

Siam Paragon reaffirms its status as Asia’s largest and most complete world-class food destination, bringing together more than 700 restaurants across every floor from G to the top level. Starting with the newly renovated Paragon Food Court and Food Hall, visitors can explore over 100 celebrated street food eateries that capture the vibrant flavors of Bangkok. From there, the Dining Phenomenal journey unfolds with legendary and iconic Thai restaurants, world-renowned chefs, and first-in-Thailand international debuts. The experience continues with organic and health-focused concepts, complemented by a lively mix of cafés, dessert bars, and beverage outlets designed to delight every generation.

The journey continues into the night with the launch of a brand-new zone, “EATELIER” Dining Entertainment, featuring 30 exciting new restaurants where art is woven into every dining experience. Here, guests can create content in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere that transforms evenings into Bangkok’s newest hangout and chillout hotspot. Live bands and DJs add to the energy, turning dining into an immersive lifestyle experience that is as inspiring by day as it is unforgettable by night.

The launch of three new world-class attractions in the final quarter of this year marks a transformative milestone in Siam Paragon’s 20th anniversary. Since opening, Siam Paragon has received nine global awards recognizing its status as a world-leading destination, and it now stands ready to once again redefine industry standards. This landmark transformation will reinforce Siam Paragon as a magnet for Thailand’s tourism industry and reaffirm its role as a global landmark destination — a visionary leader delivering extraordinary and complete experiences. In doing so, Siam Paragon strengthens Thailand’s position as a premier global destination, delivering world-class experiences across every dimension and showcasing the nation’s pride on the global stage.