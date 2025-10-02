Court Clears Kris Narongdej in High-Profile Inheritance Case — He Speaks Out After Years of Silence

After being accused of embezzling inherited assets amid intense social pressure, Kris was officially declared innocent by the court, dismissing the allegations and negative image long attached to him. In his first public statement since the verdict, he expressed deep gratitude to his family, friends, and supporters, and reaffirmed his commitment to carrying forward his mother’s legacy through his business and foundation work—anchored by principles of virtue and gratitude.

“Throughout all these years, I remained silent because I did not wish to interfere with the judicial process. Today, the court’s ruling confirms my innocence—not as the allegations implied, but as the truth is. I offer my heartfelt thanks to the judiciary, to impartial media, and to those who believed in me from day one,” he said.

Kris also thanked his father for entrusting him as the eldest son, his brother Korn for standing by his side, and the many relatives, allies, and well-wishers—some unknown to him personally—who supported him morally throughout the ordeal.