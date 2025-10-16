The House 94: A Tropical Modern Home-Style Restaurant Where Design, Culture, and Flavors meet in the Heart of Sukhumvit 31

Houses like this were once common in Sukhumvit, reflecting the tastes and lifestyles of urban residents. Today, this historic home has been transformed into a contemporary dining destination, surrounded by lush greenery and century-old Rain Trees. With a warm, inviting “home” concept, The House 94 welcomes everyone to share joyful moments while enjoying extraordinary, borderless cuisine.
Sukhumvit has long been a melting pot, home to wealthy Thais, Japanese, Europeans, Chinese, and Indians. This cultural diversity is at the heart of The House 94, a place where stories are told through food, design, and memories. Under the “Borderless Cuisine” concept, the restaurant offers a one-of-a-kind menu crafted by master chefs who carefully select ingredients from around the world to create meaningful and memorable culinary experiences.
Built in the 1970s, The House 94 has been thoughtfully renovated to retain its historic charm—from vintage furniture and contemporary artworks to a swimming pool and a 1970s-style cocktail bar. Every element reflects family life across generations. The tropical modern design creates a cozy, inviting atmosphere, a place where everyone can spend time with loved ones. Here, food becomes a universal language that connects people without words.
Mr. Hans Bogetoft Christensen, Chief Creative Officer, founder, and Danish designer, shared his inspiration:
"I fell in love with this house the moment I saw it—not just the building, but the outdoor spaces, the grand trees, the swimming pool, and the greenhouse that feels like a private retreat. This place is full of stories and reminds me of my childhood home. I grew up in a large family, loved welcoming guests, and the kitchen was always the heart of the home where everyone gathered. My father’s passion for design, taking me to auctions and selecting furniture, gave me the designer DNA that I carry today."
Hans added about the design:
"The house, originally from the 1960s–70s, reflects family life across generations. The interiors blend vintage furniture, art, and contemporary pieces. I paired soft tones with bold wallpapers to create an atmosphere that’s fresh, cozy, and airy. The lounge features dark wood walls and a retro cocktail bar, evoking the 1970s, while artworks and décor bring personality and life to every corner."
Mr. Morten Bøjstrup Nielsen, Group Executive Chef, explained:
"Our ‘one-of-a-kind’ menu draws inspiration from our travels, cultural diversity, and the freedom to experiment beyond boundaries. We select ingredients from both local and international sources and combine techniques from multiple cuisines to create fresh, distinctive flavors. The ‘Borderless Cuisine’ concept allows our chefs to tell stories through every dish. The House 94 is more than a restaurant—it’s a place for people to gather, where our in-house chefs craft dishes tailored to your wishes."
Chef Golf (Prawit Udompornprasit), Executive Chef, added:
"Traveling has broadened my perspective and exposed me to culinary styles from around the world. I carefully select ingredients based on quality, origin, season, and flavor balance, combining local products with imported specialties. I love crafting unique dishes and sharing stories through food, letting guests fully immerse themselves in The House 94’s atmosphere for a complete dining experience."
Main Courses
Appetizers
Desserts
Experience a world of flavors without boundaries at The House 94, the one and only destination in a warm, lush setting in the heart of Sukhumvit 31. Whether it’s an intimate dinner by the pool, a private party, a workshop, a meeting, a seminar, or a special celebration, enjoy it in our indoor spaces or private outdoor glasshouse surrounded by greenery. Delight in the refreshing shade of a century-old Flame Tree, perfectly complementing an unforgettable culinary experience. A must-visit spot for anyone seeking both exquisite food and serene ambiance.
For more information, visit: https://www.thehouse94.com