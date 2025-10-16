The House 94: A Tropical Modern Home-Style Restaurant Where Design, Culture, and Flavors meet in the Heart of Sukhumvit 31

Houses like this were once common in Sukhumvit, reflecting the tastes and lifestyles of urban residents. Today, this historic home has been transformed into a contemporary dining destination, surrounded by lush greenery and century-old Rain Trees. With a warm, inviting “home” concept, The House 94 welcomes everyone to share joyful moments while enjoying extraordinary, borderless cuisine.

Sukhumvit has long been a melting pot, home to wealthy Thais, Japanese, Europeans, Chinese, and Indians. This cultural diversity is at the heart of The House 94, a place where stories are told through food, design, and memories. Under the “Borderless Cuisine” concept, the restaurant offers a one-of-a-kind menu crafted by master chefs who carefully select ingredients from around the world to create meaningful and memorable culinary experiences.



A Home That Preserves History and Embraces Modern Living

Built in the 1970s, The House 94 has been thoughtfully renovated to retain its historic charm—from vintage furniture and contemporary artworks to a swimming pool and a 1970s-style cocktail bar. Every element reflects family life across generations. The tropical modern design creates a cozy, inviting atmosphere, a place where everyone can spend time with loved ones. Here, food becomes a universal language that connects people without words.