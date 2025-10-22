48% of Thai hoteliers report missing revenue opportunities weekly due to lack of responsiveness: SiteMinder research

Despite this urgency, many Thai properties continue to rely on manual processes that limit responsiveness. Among those surveyed, 25% reported updating their rates only monthly or less frequently, with another 30% adjusting their rates weekly, in an industry where market conditions can change multiple times per day.

This revenue leakage is particularly significant as Thailand's hotel sector faces exceptional opportunities from major events. Data from SiteMinder shows the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok (9-20 December) for example are already driving a 16% year-on-year surge in advance bookings and 6% increase in room rates, demonstrating the revenue potential for hotels that can respond quickly to event-driven demand.

To address these challenges, SiteMinder has today announced the global availability of Dynamic Revenue Plus—a mobile-first revenue management solution developed in partnership with IDeaS that makes advanced revenue management accessible to every hotel in the world. The announcement was made at the company's emergent event in Bangkok. The platform delivers real-time market intelligence and enables instant action on pricing, inventory and distribution through daily recommendations based on local events, competitor movements and market demand patterns.