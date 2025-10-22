48% of Thai hoteliers report missing revenue opportunities weekly due to lack of responsiveness: SiteMinder research

Bangkok, Thailand – Forty-eight percent of Thai hoteliers acknowledge they miss revenue opportunities at least weekly—such as when competitors adjust rates or new events are announced—because they cannot respond fast enough, according to new research by SiteMinder, the world's leading hotel guest acquisition and revenue platform.
The August survey, which drew responses from 700 hoteliers across diverse roles and property sizes in key destination markets, including 67 in Thailand, examined hotel revenue management practices, technology adoption and the barriers facing the industry today. The findings reveal a critical operational gap at a time when 96% of Thai hoteliers say speed-to-market has become more important over the past 12 months.
Despite this urgency, many Thai properties continue to rely on manual processes that limit responsiveness. Among those surveyed, 25% reported updating their rates only monthly or less frequently, with another 30% adjusting their rates weekly, in an industry where market conditions can change multiple times per day.
This revenue leakage is particularly significant as Thailand's hotel sector faces exceptional opportunities from major events. Data from SiteMinder shows the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok (9-20 December) for example are already driving a 16% year-on-year surge in advance bookings and 6% increase in room rates, demonstrating the revenue potential for hotels that can respond quickly to event-driven demand.
To address these challenges, SiteMinder has today announced the global availability of Dynamic Revenue Plus—a mobile-first revenue management solution developed in partnership with IDeaS that makes advanced revenue management accessible to every hotel in the world. The announcement was made at the company's emergent event in Bangkok. The platform delivers real-time market intelligence and enables instant action on pricing, inventory and distribution through daily recommendations based on local events, competitor movements and market demand patterns.
The launch aligns with strong appetite for innovation among Thai hoteliers, with 55% actively seeking AI solutions, higher than the global average of 49%, and another 40% open to AI-driven recommendations, according to SiteMinder.
"Many Thai hotels don't have dedicated revenue management teams, yet they're facing increasingly complex market dynamics—from major events to rapidly shifting travel patterns," said Bradley Haines, Market Vice President for Asia Pacific at SiteMinder. "Dynamic Revenue Plus encourages a wider adoption of revenue management by uniquely combining real-time market intelligence with instant execution in one mobile-first system. Now any Thai hotel—whether a boutique property in Chiang Mai or a resort in Phuket—can move from static, manual practices to being truly dynamic, gaining the tools to move at the speed of the market and maximise their revenue potential.”
Dynamic Revenue Plus is powered by SiteMinder's extensive data ecosystem, which processes 130 million hotel reservations annually. Enhanced by SiteMinder iQ, the company's AI engine, the platform transforms vast amounts of data into actionable insights that enable smarter decisions across all aspects of revenue management.