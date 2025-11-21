Tetra Pak launches Tetra Pak® Factory OS™️to make factories AI-ready

Sean Sims, Vice President, Automation & Solutions at Tetra Pak comments: “Today, food and beverage producers are under enormous pressure. They must deliver more with fewer resources – less water, less energy, less waste – all while maintaining quality and reducing costs. Our next-generation portfolio transforms complexity into clarity. By combining contextualised data – the foundation of effective AI adoption – with high performing equipment automation, Tetra Pak® Factory OS™️ gives food and beverage producers the confidence to act decisively in an increasingly volatile market.”

Charles Brand, Executive Vice President, Processing Solutions & Equipment at Tetra Pak, adds: “Tetra Pak® Factory OS™ ️is more than a technology portfolio – it embodies our vision for the future of food and beverage manufacturing. Designed for the next decade and beyond, it enables producers to build the factory of the future, where resilience, efficiency and sustainability go hand in hand.”

Designed for flexibility and scalability, Tetra Pak® Factory OS™️ allows F&B producers to adopt automation and digitalisation at their own pace: starting small, scaling up, and tailoring solutions to their unique requirements.

Tetra Pak® Factory OS™️ standardises data collection across all equipment, regardless of age or supplier, ensuring full compatibility and scalability. Other key features include a unified user experience that enables seamless interaction across lines, equipment and control rooms; a suite of digital applications for real-time monitoring of materials, quality, production and asset performance; and enterprise-level insights powered by contextualised, factory-wide integration.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the portfolio is supported by a robust ecosystem including Siemens, Rockwell Automation and Inductive Automation - but it’s Tetra Pak’s deep food production expertise that ensures these technologies deliver real impact for food producers.

Tetra Pak® Factory OS™️ is available globally and will play a key role in strengthening the competitiveness of the local F&B industry and advancing national goals in digital transformation and sustainable manufacturing. To learn more about how Tetra Pak is building the factories of the future, visit www.tetrapak.com/FutureFactory.