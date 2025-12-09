Mitr Phol Group joins hands with sugarcane growers to promote fresh cane cutting throughout the crushing season

For more than a decade, Mitr Phol has been advancing sugarcane growers’ knowledge and skills in modern, precision sugarcane farming through the “Mitr Phol ModernFarm” initiative. By integrating innovative technologies and advanced agricultural machinery, the program helps enhance production efficiency, reduce operating costs, and promote environmentally responsible practices. In parallel, the Group continues to encourage fresh-cut cane harvesting and the use of cane leaves as natural ground cover to retain soil moisture, suppress weed growth, and support soil restoration. Sugarcane growers also have the opportunity to earn additional income by selling surplus cane leaves through Mitr Phol’s industry-first Cane Leaves Purchasing Program. This initiative aligns with circular economy principles by converting cane leaves into biomass fuel for power generation, providing an additional renewable energy source from Thailand’s agricultural sector. Building on seven years of continuous implementation, the program has enabled Mitr Phol to purchase more than 3 million tons of cane leaves, generating over 2.8 billion baht in cumulative income for farming communities.

Beyond the Cane Leaves Purchasing Program, Mitr Phol continues to actively communicate and engage with sugarcane growers through the “Let’s Green the Sugarcane” campaign. Well-received in the previous year, this campaign is built around the idea of a “mantra for a sustainable beginning,” symbolizing an environmentally responsible start to the sugarcane crushing season.

It aims to inspire sugarcane growers to recognize the true benefits of fresh cane cutting, with higher income, cleaner renewable energy, healthier soil, and a better environment for all. More than just adding vibrancy to the crushing season, the campaign reflects a core belief at Mitr Phol: “When everyone is committed and works together, positive change is truly possible.” This year’s message reinforces the importance of collective action. Fresh cane cutting is a shared responsibility and simply choosing to begin without burning helps build a cleaner, more sustainable community.

Mitr Phol’s continuous support for fresh cane cutting, together with the Cane Leaves Purchasing Program, represents a key pillar of the Group’s commitment to sustainability—encompassing economic, social, and environmental dimensions. These efforts not only create lasting value but also contribute to strengthening and advancing Thailand’s sugarcane industry and agricultural sector.

