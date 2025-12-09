From Drought to a New Opportunity : Mitr Phol Oasis

The “Mitr Phol Oasis” project was developed in low-lying areas that are prone to frequent flooding, transforming them into large-scale water reservoirs with a capacity of over 1 million cubic meters. These reservoirs are designed to collect and store excess water during the rainy season, helping to mitigate flood risks. The stored water is then distributed during the dry season to alleviate water shortages. An efficient water distribution system has also been established to ensure that sugarcane farms in the area receive adequate and equitable access. Currently, there are four project sites located in Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Suphanburi, and Kalasin provinces, covering over 22,000 rai of farmland. The project not only helps farmers better manage flood and drought conditions, but also significantly boosts agricultural productivity and income, while reducing water-related costs by up to 3,500 baht per rai per year. In addition, it creates local job opportunities, contributing to community economic development.



A Life Transformed When the "Oasis" Arrived

Visiting the Mitr Phol Oasis project in Ban Thanon Klang, Sa Phang Subdistrict, Ban Thaen District, Chaiyaphum Province, the contrast is striking — lush green sugarcane fields thriving under the scorching, arid sun. Mae Eiang (Butsakorn Khankang), a local farmer, shared how her life has changed since the project began: "This area is far from any natural water sources, and every year when it rains, the floods are severe. I decided to grow sugarcane because it’s more resilient to extreme weather. Even if the fields flood, I can still harvest something. In the early days, I had to rely entirely on rainfall. I dug a small pond on my land to store floodwater, or I had to buy water from elsewhere to fill the pond, which cost about 3,600 to 4,000 baht each time. Every time I used water, I had to measure how many centimeters it dropped, constantly worrying whether it would last."

Mae Phap (Supap Chanthi), a local sugarcane farmer, added: "Back then, just to water the sugarcane, I had to hire people to carry long, heavy pipes. Each trip involved hauling dozens of them, over a hundred pieces in total, connecting them over kilometers just to get water from natural sources. After watering, we had to collect and carry them all back. It was exhausting."

But everything changed when Mitr Phol Group came in and developed the “Mitr Phol Oasis” project. Farmers in the area experienced a complete transformation. The project not only helps manage floodwaters during the rainy season and provides sufficient water for crops during the dry season, but also brings modern agricultural knowledge directly to the farmers through the "Mitr Phol ModernFarm" approach. Mae Phap continued: "When I first decided to grow sugarcane, I had no experience at all. I didn’t know anything about it. But Mitr Phol came in and guided me — from choosing the right sugarcane varieties, to planting techniques, crop care, and how to use drip irrigation. I was eager to learn and applied everything on my farm. I installed drip lines to deliver water directly to the base of each plant. This method saves much more water than traditional irrigation. Even applying fertilizer became easier — I can do it through the drip system, which saves both time and labor. Most importantly, the yield has improved significantly because the sugarcane gets consistent moisture and the soil retains water better."

Mae Eiang smiled as she shared: “When there’s water, there’s life. Having this water source has completely changed our lives. We no longer have to rely on the rain. Now, we can control and plan exactly when we need water. We book our water usage through a LINE group with 111 members, and everyone benefits from the project. On the day it’s your turn, you simply open the valve to fill your pond on the farm, and you get the water you need without interruption. No more stress, no more hardship. With a consistent and sufficient water supply, we no longer have to gamble on the weather. Before, we could only harvest about 7-8 tons of sugarcane per rai per year. Now, it’s over 20 tons per rai—an increase of two to three times. Besides using water from the project to grow sugarcane, I also use it to care for other vegetables and fruit trees planted around the water reservoir, like a home supermarket.”

“There’s cucumber, chili, yardlong beans, bananas, papayas, eggplants—these are basic foods we eat all year round. Whatever is left over, we can sell for extra income,” Mae Phap added in closing.



Strong Community Water Management: Efficient and Equitable Water Sharing

Having a water reserve alone is not enough without a good management system. In addition to installing high-pressure pumps that deliver water both to areas near and far from the project—ensuring more equitable and widespread water distribution—the community members have organized a dedicated water management team. Phor Therd (Therdsak Phamanee), known as the “Station Master” of the Mitr Phol Oasis project at Ban Thanon Klang, explained how water distribution is managed across the project’s coverage area of 4,000 rai: "Mitr Phol helped design the entire water system—from maximizing water use efficiency to planning water schedules for farmers. A key part of this is organizing a rotation schedule and dividing the area into zones for water delivery. Every day, my role is to check the list of water reservations submitted in the members’ LINE group, monitor water pressure to ensure each zone receives roughly equal amounts, and oversee the opening and closing of the project’s water valves. Each time we open the water pipes, we open 10 valves to supply water directly to the farmers’ fields or to their water storage ponds. This system ensures that water is used efficiently and distributed fairly to every household."

It is clear that “water” is truly the heart of agriculture. The Mitr Phol Oasis project is therefore more than just a water reservoir. It serves as a model for sustainable water resource management that strengthens the stability of farmers’ livelihoods and lifestyles in many ways. This project offers opportunity for farmers to withstand the uncertainties of climate change and acts as a vital foundation for the sustainable development of both the local economy and the environment.