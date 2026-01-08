One Bangkok Unveils “The Kids’ Imaginarium” at "Small Oneders Big Futures" Children's Day Event



3. ONE TOWN: A zone where young artists can let their imaginations soar, sketching and colouring their dream buildings before their creations are scanned and projected onto a giant screen, becoming part of a vibrant, living digital cityscape.



4. ONE BANGKOK ARTVENTURE: An artistic quest to unearth new talent! This activity invites children and their families to ignite their creative spark through an eight-mission Public Art Quest. Embark on a captivating journey to discover eight world-class art installations peppered across the One Bangkok development. This offers youngsters an opportunity to hone their artistic skills through discovery, observation, and crafting their own masterpieces, with special souvenirs from Art & Culture awaiting them at The Storeys Square, Ground Floor, The Storeys.

Condition: Use 1 point for One Bangkok members or present a THB 500 receipt or more for Traveller members to redeem prizes for four missions at a time (limited to 2 privileges per membership number, 300 privileges per day, totalling 600 privileges throughout the event).



5. ART PERFORMANCE FOR KIDS: Witness enchanting performances specially curated for children by the BICT Festival and Poon Poon Theatre Company, guaranteed to fill the development with smiles and laughter. Admission is free on both days, featuring:

2:00 PM - 2:30 PM: Immerse yourselves in the enchanting world of fairy tales with CREAM Bangkok, who will bring stories to vibrant life, inviting young imaginations to soar at The Storeys Square, Ground Floor, The Storeys.

Immerse yourselves in the enchanting world of fairy tales with CREAM Bangkok, who will bring stories to vibrant life, inviting young imaginations to soar at The Storeys Square, Ground Floor, The Storeys. 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM: Join ANNUTS, who will ignite laughter through hilarious mime artistry, weaving mischievous and charming tales without uttering a single word at The Storeys Square, Ground Floor, The Storeys.

Join ANNUTS, who will ignite laughter through hilarious mime artistry, weaving mischievous and charming tales without uttering a single word at The Storeys Square, Ground Floor, The Storeys. 4:30 PM - 5:00 PM: Be captivated by a creative performance from Poom Poom Theatre, promising unique entertainment and lasting impressions at The Wireless House One Bangkok.

Be captivated by a creative performance from Poom Poom Theatre, promising unique entertainment and lasting impressions at The Wireless House One Bangkok. 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM: Conclude with a dazzling magic show by VK.Vich, captivating all eyes with astonishing tricks guaranteed to leave everyone in awe at The Wireless House One Bangkok.



6. ONE TOWER: A landmark of urban fun featuring a colossal Human Claw Machine, where children can conquer thrilling missions to win a fantastic array of gifts and prizes to take home.

Condition: Redeem with 4 points for One Bangkok members or present a THB 2,000 receipt or more for Traveller members (limited to 300 privileges per day, totalling 600 privileges throughout the event).

Journey Through Time at THE WIRELESS HOUSE ONE BANGKOK: Families and children are invited to journey back in time to explore the origins of ‘Wireless Road’, delving into the early history of Thai communication within this magnificent heritage building. They can engage in solving intriguing mysteries and test their abilities by decoding Morse code, uncovering secrets hidden within the captivating history of communication instruments. *Free entry throughout the event.

Exclusive treats for our young City Makers: Complimentary popcorn (limited to 400 available throughout the event) and cotton candy (limited to 1,000 available throughout the event) will be provided.

Join us in inspiring and unleashing endless imagination at the grand Children's Day event "Small Oneders Big Futures" on Saturday, 10th and Sunday, 11th January 2026, from 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, across the entire One Bangkok development.

Stay abreast of the latest news and promotions via the One Bangkok application, website www.onebangkok.com, or through our social media channels: Facebook Page: One Bangkok, Facebook Page: One Bangkok Retail IG: parade.onebangkok, thestoreys.onebangkok Line: @onebangkokretail