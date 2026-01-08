One Bangkok Unveils “The Kids’ Imaginarium” at "Small Oneders Big Futures" Children's Day Event

BANGKOK – 5 January 2026 – One Bangkok, the new global lifestyle destination in the heart of Bangkok, is poised to host a grand celebration for National Children's Day 2026 with the "Small Oneders Big Futures" event, taking place from 10-11 January 2026. Believing firmly that a child's imagination holds the blueprint for a better future, One Bangkok has transformed its expansive development into a vibrant "The Kids' Imaginarium." Here, young participants can step into the shoes of 'City Makers', freely unleashing their creativity to design and construct their 'city of tomorrow' as they envision it.
The "Small Oneders Big Futures" event is founded on the premise that each small creation by a child is a "Small Oneder," capable of blossoming into "Big Futures" or a magnificent future. All activities are meticulously designed under three core pillars: Creativity, Community, and Tomorrow. These will be brought to life through six main activities at The Storeys Square, Ground Floor, The Storeys, as well as thrilling experiences exclusively for One Bangkok members across the development.
Embark on your journey by obtaining a Passport – simply present your One Bangkok application screen to enter the City of Imagination. Participate in each activity station to collect stamps; complete five activities to receive a Goodie Bag and a host of exciting prizes (limited to 200 privileges per day, totalling 400 privileges throughout the event).
6 Engaging Activities in the “The Kids’ Imaginarium”(10:00 AM – 9:00 PM) At The Storeys Square, Ground Floor, The Storeys, and Activation Zone
1. ONE CITIZENSHIP: Begin your adventure by obtaining a 'City Makers' identity card for 'Citizens of Imagination'. Take a photo and receive a specially designed ID card, officially designating you a citizen of this imaginative city.
Condition: Redeem with 1 point for One Bangkok members or present a THB 500 receipt or more for Traveller members. (limited to 300 privileges per day, totalling 600 privileges throughout the event).
2. ONE MARKET: Invite children to assume the role of owners of a charming ice cream shop, where they can create their own unique ice cream menus. Beyond the fun of role-playing and tasting delectable Swensen's ice cream, children will also get to take their handcrafted ice cream home to savour.
Condition: Redeem with 3 points for One Bangkok members or present a THB 1,500 receipt or more for Traveller members. (limited to 300 privileges per day, totalling 600 privileges throughout the event).
3. ONE TOWN: A zone where young artists can let their imaginations soar, sketching and colouring their dream buildings before their creations are scanned and projected onto a giant screen, becoming part of a vibrant, living digital cityscape.
4. ONE BANGKOK ARTVENTURE: An artistic quest to unearth new talent! This activity invites children and their families to ignite their creative spark through an eight-mission Public Art Quest. Embark on a captivating journey to discover eight world-class art installations peppered across the One Bangkok development. This offers youngsters an opportunity to hone their artistic skills through discovery, observation, and crafting their own masterpieces, with special souvenirs from Art & Culture awaiting them at The Storeys Square, Ground Floor, The Storeys.
Condition: Use 1 point for One Bangkok members or present a THB 500 receipt or more for Traveller members to redeem prizes for four missions at a time (limited to 2 privileges per membership number, 300 privileges per day, totalling 600 privileges throughout the event).
5. ART PERFORMANCE FOR KIDS: Witness enchanting performances specially curated for children by the BICT Festival and Poon Poon Theatre Company, guaranteed to fill the development with smiles and laughter. Admission is free on both days, featuring:
6. ONE TOWER: A landmark of urban fun featuring a colossal Human Claw Machine, where children can conquer thrilling missions to win a fantastic array of gifts and prizes to take home.
Condition: Redeem with 4 points for One Bangkok members or present a THB 2,000 receipt or more for Traveller members (limited to 300 privileges per day, totalling 600 privileges throughout the event).
Journey Through Time at THE WIRELESS HOUSE ONE BANGKOK: Families and children are invited to journey back in time to explore the origins of ‘Wireless Road’, delving into the early history of Thai communication within this magnificent heritage building. They can engage in solving intriguing mysteries and test their abilities by decoding Morse code, uncovering secrets hidden within the captivating history of communication instruments. *Free entry throughout the event.
Exclusive treats for our young City Makers: Complimentary popcorn (limited to 400 available throughout the event) and cotton candy (limited to 1,000 available throughout the event) will be provided.
Join us in inspiring and unleashing endless imagination at the grand Children's Day event "Small Oneders Big Futures" on Saturday, 10th and Sunday, 11th January 2026, from 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, across the entire One Bangkok development.
Stay abreast of the latest news and promotions via the One Bangkok application, website www.onebangkok.com, or through our social media channels: Facebook Page: One Bangkok, Facebook Page: One Bangkok Retail IG: parade.onebangkok, thestoreys.onebangkok Line: @onebangkokretail