AGNI Presents Roots & Rituals Exploring Memory and Ritual in Contemporary Art

For AGNI, the exhibition reflects a belief that art gains relevance through resonance. Roots & Rituals was developed as a meeting ground where ideas are not immediately resolved, but left open for reflection. The gallery becomes a place for viewers to slow down and consider how personal and collective histories continue to influence the present.

The title Roots & Rituals highlights the relationship between past and present. Roots refer to inherited memories and foundations that shape identity over time. Rituals are living actions that exist in the present while carrying traces of the past. Together, they frame the exhibition as an ongoing dialogue rather than a linear story.

Works by Dishon Yuldash and Swatchrokorn Wannasorn enter this shared space from different cultural perspectives. While their artistic approaches differ, their practices intersect through themes of memory, identity, spirituality, technology, and embodiment. The exhibition allows these perspectives to remain distinct, encouraging viewers to draw their own connections.

Maria Kolotovkina, Curator of the Exhibition said that, “The experience of Roots & Rituals prioritizes presence over explanation. Visitors are invited to move through the space at their own pace, engaging with the works through duration and attention. In this context, viewing becomes a form of participation, where small moments of pause and reflection take on a ritual quality.”