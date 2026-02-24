BDMS Ranked Among the World’s Top 1% in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for Third Consecutive Year

Bangkok / 24 February 2025 – Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) has been ranked among the Top 1% in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI 2025) in the Health Care Providers & Services sector for the third consecutive year, and in the DJSI Emerging Markets for the fifth consecutive year. The rankings are based on the 2025 sustainability assessment of leading companies worldwide.

This achievement reaffirms BDMS’s commitment to delivering comprehensive healthcare services under strong corporate governance principles, with responsibility toward all stakeholders, while driving long-term sustainable growth.

BDMS continues to enhance the quality of medical services through the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital systems, alongside ongoing research and medical innovation to meet the evolving demands of modern healthcare. To date, the company has implemented a total of 168 AI and digital technology projects and more than 400 innovation initiatives, with 195 intellectual property registrations. These accomplishments reflect the organization’s capability to create tangible value and extend its expertise through knowledge and technology.