“Let’s Green the Sugarcane” campaign drives impact through fresh cane to mills

Bangkok, March 25, 2026 — One of the key challenges during the production season of the sugarcane and sugar industry is ensuring that sugarcane cultivation goes hand in hand with environmental conservation. Harvesting fresh sugarcane during the harvest period is therefore a critical step that requires cooperation from all sectors. This effort is also a core mission of Mitr Phol Group, a global leader in sustainable food product industries, which remains committed to advancing its goal of creating a healthier and more sustainable environment. During the 2025/2026 crushing season, the company has promoted modern sugarcane farm management while maintaining continuous engagement with farmers through the “Let’s Green the Sugarcane” campaign, a mantra for a sustainable beginning. The campaign has received strong support from government policies and close collaboration with sugarcane farmers, resulting in up to 96% of fresh sugarcane delivered to the mills. At the same time, the initiative helps generate additional income for farmers through the sugarcane leaf purchasing program, now in its eighth consecutive year. The collected cane leaves are used as fuel for biomass power generation, contributing to the production of clean energy from Thailand’s agricultural sector.
Mr. Buntoeng Vongkusolkit, Chairman of Mitr Phol Group, stated: “The outcomes we are seeing this season reflect the collective effort and strong collaboration among farmers, local communities, government agencies, and the private sector. I would like to sincerely thank all our farmers for their trust in Mitr Phol Group’s modern sugarcane farming approach, known as “Mitr Phol Modern Farm,” and for their strong commitment to supporting fresh cane harvesting to help improve both quality of life and the environment. The transition to fresh cane harvesting is not only a change in harvesting methods. It represents a shift in mindset, moving from traditional practices toward modern agriculture. The company remains committed to standing alongside sugarcane farmers by supporting them with knowledge, technology, and innovation to help build a stronger future for Thailand’s agricultural sector. This also aligns with the government’s policy to elevate upstream raw material standards in Thailand’s sugarcane and sugar industry, strengthening the country’s competitiveness on the global stage.”
Meanwhile, Mr. Supharerk Suphapphet, a young farmer who has transitioned to modern sugarcane farming practices, shared proudly: “In the past, our family’s farm used to have burned cane. However, after learning through the Mitr Phol ModernFarm Academy (MFA), my perspective on sugarcane farming completely changed. Today, my farm produces 100% fresh cane. Many people may worry about the high cost of machinery or the investment required to transition to fresh cane harvesting. However, when viewed in the long term, harvesting fresh cane can significantly reduce costs. Burning damages the soil, causes weeds to grow faster, and results in higher spending on fertilizers and herbicides every year. Fresh cane harvesting is therefore the most worthwhile and sustainable investment for the future.”
Similarly, Ms. Thitima Buaphui, a new-generation farmer who has introduced innovation to her family’s sugarcane farm, shared the turning point that reshaped her perspective: “Through learning with the Mitr Phol Group, I had the opportunity to shift from traditional sugarcane farming to modern practices that apply technology for farm management, especially in managing soil and water, which require close attention. We can now identify when the soil lacks nutrients or when the cane needs water, allowing us to plan more precisely and truly reduce costs. In addition, harvesting fresh cane also benefits the natural ecosystem. Leaving cane leaves to cover the soil not only restores soil fertility but also helps protect the environment. Today, I feel very proud to carry on my family’s farming profession with a new way of thinking, one that enables Thai agriculture to grow alongside the world.”
More than just words of appreciation, this achievement reflects pride in witnessing the collective strength of Thai farmers in transitioning toward modern sugarcane farming under the “Mitr Phol Modern Farm” model, which has been developed for over a decade. This progress is evidenced by the continuous increase in fresh cane supply, now exceeding 96% delivered to mills. It also highlights the readiness of Thai farmers, in collaboration with the public and private sectors, to adopt environmentally friendly agricultural practices in line with national goals for a sustainable sugar industry. It also reinforces Mitr Phol Group’s commitment to driving Thailand toward its Net Zero emissions target by 2050, starting with a shift in “mindset,” fostering collaboration and shared value creation, to transform the “future” of Thailand’s agricultural sector into one that is competitive and sustainable.