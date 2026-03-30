“Let’s Green the Sugarcane” campaign drives impact through fresh cane to mills

Meanwhile, Mr. Supharerk Suphapphet, a young farmer who has transitioned to modern sugarcane farming practices, shared proudly: “In the past, our family’s farm used to have burned cane. However, after learning through the Mitr Phol ModernFarm Academy (MFA), my perspective on sugarcane farming completely changed. Today, my farm produces 100% fresh cane. Many people may worry about the high cost of machinery or the investment required to transition to fresh cane harvesting. However, when viewed in the long term, harvesting fresh cane can significantly reduce costs. Burning damages the soil, causes weeds to grow faster, and results in higher spending on fertilizers and herbicides every year. Fresh cane harvesting is therefore the most worthwhile and sustainable investment for the future.”

Similarly, Ms. Thitima Buaphui, a new-generation farmer who has introduced innovation to her family’s sugarcane farm, shared the turning point that reshaped her perspective: “Through learning with the Mitr Phol Group, I had the opportunity to shift from traditional sugarcane farming to modern practices that apply technology for farm management, especially in managing soil and water, which require close attention. We can now identify when the soil lacks nutrients or when the cane needs water, allowing us to plan more precisely and truly reduce costs. In addition, harvesting fresh cane also benefits the natural ecosystem. Leaving cane leaves to cover the soil not only restores soil fertility but also helps protect the environment. Today, I feel very proud to carry on my family’s farming profession with a new way of thinking, one that enables Thai agriculture to grow alongside the world.”

More than just words of appreciation, this achievement reflects pride in witnessing the collective strength of Thai farmers in transitioning toward modern sugarcane farming under the “Mitr Phol Modern Farm” model, which has been developed for over a decade. This progress is evidenced by the continuous increase in fresh cane supply, now exceeding 96% delivered to mills. It also highlights the readiness of Thai farmers, in collaboration with the public and private sectors, to adopt environmentally friendly agricultural practices in line with national goals for a sustainable sugar industry. It also reinforces Mitr Phol Group’s commitment to driving Thailand toward its Net Zero emissions target by 2050, starting with a shift in “mindset,” fostering collaboration and shared value creation, to transform the “future” of Thailand’s agricultural sector into one that is competitive and sustainable.