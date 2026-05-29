Muang Thai Insurance Signs Strategic MOU with Vietjet Group to Strengthen Business Cooperation and Enhance Thailand-Vietnam Connectivity Through Sports and Culture

The partnership establishes a framework for collaboration in the insurance sector, with a focus on travel insurance and the exploration of broader insurance cooperation opportunities to strengthen the long-term growth of both groups. Beyond business collaboration, the agreement also aims to promote mutual support in sports, culture, tourism, and international exchange initiatives between Thailand and Vietnam. The signing ceremony took place at Muang Thai Insurance Headquarters in Bangkok.
Mrs. Nualphan Lamsam expressed her pleasure in welcoming the Vietjet Group delegation led by Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, one of Vietnam’s most respected and accomplished female business leaders. She also praised Vietjet’s important role in fostering closer ties between Thailand and Vietnam across economic, tourism, sports, and social dimensions, particularly as both countries commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Vietnam.
“Vietjet was founded upon Madam Thao’s vision of making air travel accessible and affordable for people from all walks of life, which truly reflects a strong commitment to society,” said Mrs. Nualphan Lamsam.
“On behalf of Muang Thai Insurance, we are delighted to collaborate with Vietjet Group in enhancing passenger protection through travel insurance solutions, while also exploring opportunities for broader insurance cooperation. More importantly, this partnership extends beyond the business sector into sports and social development, which are areas both organizations genuinely value and share a common vision for.”
“Beyond the business opportunities between our two organizations, I would also like to sincerely thank the Vietnamese people, especially football fans, for always welcoming me with warmth and kindness whenever I have visited Vietnam, including during the 2021 SEA Games in Nam Dinh and Hanoi.”
“As fellow members of the ASEAN family, I would also like to congratulate Vietnam on the historic qualification of the Vietnam U-17 Men’s National Team for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 this coming November. This is a proud achievement not only for Vietnam, but also for the ASEAN region as a whole,” she concluded.
Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Chairwoman of Sovico Group and Vietjet Group, stated: ”Flights connect cities, while sports connect people’s hearts. We believe the partnership between Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance will help spread the great values of Vietnam–Thailand friendship and inspire younger generations across the region.”
The Vietjet Thailand joint venture has operated for more than 10 years with nearly 1,500 Thai employees, standing as a symbol of the friendship and cooperative relationship between the two countries. The airline currently operates 22 aircraft across an extensive network covering Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region. Vietjet Thailand has consistently played an active role in supporting sports and football activities in Thailand, sponsoring professional clubs such as Chiang Rai United, Chiang Mai United, and Khon Kaen United, while also promoting cultural exchange, tourism, and community connectivity. The partnership between Vietjet Group and Muang Thai Insurance is expected to further elevate the values of aviation, football, culture, and the ASEAN community on the international stage.