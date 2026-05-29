Muang Thai Insurance Signs Strategic MOU with Vietjet Group to Strengthen Business Cooperation and Enhance Thailand-Vietnam Connectivity Through Sports and Culture

The partnership establishes a framework for collaboration in the insurance sector, with a focus on travel insurance and the exploration of broader insurance cooperation opportunities to strengthen the long-term growth of both groups. Beyond business collaboration, the agreement also aims to promote mutual support in sports, culture, tourism, and international exchange initiatives between Thailand and Vietnam. The signing ceremony took place at Muang Thai Insurance Headquarters in Bangkok.

Mrs. Nualphan Lamsam expressed her pleasure in welcoming the Vietjet Group delegation led by Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, one of Vietnam’s most respected and accomplished female business leaders. She also praised Vietjet’s important role in fostering closer ties between Thailand and Vietnam across economic, tourism, sports, and social dimensions, particularly as both countries commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Vietnam.

“Vietjet was founded upon Madam Thao’s vision of making air travel accessible and affordable for people from all walks of life, which truly reflects a strong commitment to society,” said Mrs. Nualphan Lamsam.

“On behalf of Muang Thai Insurance, we are delighted to collaborate with Vietjet Group in enhancing passenger protection through travel insurance solutions, while also exploring opportunities for broader insurance cooperation. More importantly, this partnership extends beyond the business sector into sports and social development, which are areas both organizations genuinely value and share a common vision for.”