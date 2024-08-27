  Mae Moh community offers new agriculture and economic model





Sustainable organic farming

Apart from vertical farming, EGAT has collaborated with the community networks and locals on developing six greenhouses for cultivating organic vegetables, such as lettuce species of red coral, frillice iceberg, red oak, green oak and baby cos.

Greenhouses funded by EGAT were developed with insect screens, water control systems and tabletop vegetable plots which allow farmers to cultivate crops without a need for chemicals.

This move aims to promote the community as a model for organic agriculture and agritourism while generating income for the farmers and creating jobs.

Currently, farmers in the community can produce 3-5 tonnes of organic crops per month.

Road to mass market

The Farmbook platform is acting as an organic vegetable market which connects farmers and customers. The platform also allows farmers to plan their cultivation to meet customer demand and offers a guarantee that their crops will be sold.

Currently, all organic crops from Mae Moh agriculture community are being distributed nationwide under the brand Aro by hypermarket chain Makro, considered a success for the community.

Next steps

Although the Mae Moh agriculture community has not yet achieved success in terms of investment and cost-effectiveness, the new agricultural and economic models are resulting in a better quality of life for the residents.

Under the slogan “taking care of every process to offer good health”, the community networks and locals plan to increase the number of organic greenhouses and improve the production process to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The community also aims to set up a social enterprise to ensure sustainable income generation from crop distribution.

Anyone interested in buying fresh, clean and safe vegetables from the community can visit Mae Moh Fresh Line official account, or contact 08 0747 7599.