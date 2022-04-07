TAT targets foreign tourists, expats with 'special deals'

TAT is cooperating with SHA Plus-certified and SHA Extra Plus-certified establishments in the 10 pilot provinces of Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Buriram and Bangkok to launch various packages and special deals for international tourists and expats through the www.tourismthailand.org/experienceamazing website.
Besides special deals, travellers will stand a chance to win luxurious accommodation packages from establishments across Thailand worth more than 100,000 baht, the press release added.
"Experience Amazing New Chapters will be officially available for special deals until August 2022," it said.
Published : April 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
