Sun, April 10, 2022

thai-destination

TAT targets foreign tourists, expats with 'special deals'

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has teamed up with the Tourism Council of Thailand, tourism associations and Advanced Info Service to launch a campaign called “Experience Amazing New Chapters” aimed at international tourists and expats, TAT said in a press release.

TAT is cooperating with SHA Plus-certified and SHA Extra Plus-certified establishments in the 10 pilot provinces of Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Buriram and Bangkok to launch various packages and special deals for international tourists and expats through the www.tourismthailand.org/experienceamazing website.

Besides special deals, travellers will stand a chance to win luxurious accommodation packages from establishments across Thailand worth more than 100,000 baht, the press release added.

"Experience Amazing New Chapters will be officially available for special deals until August 2022," it said.

TAT targets foreign tourists, expats with 'special deals' TAT targets foreign tourists, expats with 'special deals' TAT targets foreign tourists, expats with 'special deals' TAT targets foreign tourists, expats with 'special deals' TAT targets foreign tourists, expats with 'special deals' TAT targets foreign tourists, expats with 'special deals'

Related News

Published : April 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Grand Palace closed but Wat Phra Kaew open on last day of Songkran

Published : Apr 10, 2022

Bangkok likely to be most-visited city for Songkran: TAT

Published : Apr 07, 2022

Centara’s flagship resort pioneers ‘sustainable luxury’ on Samui

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Cha-am Forest Park opens new camping site

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Latest News

Digital Assets 2022 Chung Ying Lai Chief Strategy Officer, Tokyocrypto, Indonesia | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 10, 2022

Red shirts honour those killed in 2010, vow to keep seeking justice

Published : Apr 10, 2022

Six candidates share their plans, policies, visions for Bangkok

Published : Apr 10, 2022

Expiry date of Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines to be extended

Published : Apr 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.