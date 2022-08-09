Fri, August 19, 2022

Thai Hosts recognised among top Airbnb Hosts under 30 in Asia Pacific

This International Youth Day, Airbnb recognises two top Hosts under the age of 30 years old in Thailand

While Airbnb Hosts span the age spectrum, Airbnb is celebrating International Youth Day (12 August) this year by shining a light on its most successful, innovative and tenacious Airbnb Hosts in Asia Pacific under 30.  

Airbnb is recognizing 13 outstanding young Airbnb Hosts across the Apac region with an average rating of 4.9 and over 4,300 guest check-ins collectively, including two from Thailand - Genie, 23 and Kantaphon, 27.

"A new world of opportunities has been unlocked for the younger generation through their access to and adeptness with modern technology. We are seeing more young Thais discovering Airbnb and sharing about it with their families and friends. They are not only travelling with us domestically and overseas but also becoming tourism entrepreneurs by helping their families generate new streams of income through hosting," shared Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

For many Airbnb Hosts in Thailand, hosting is a way to generate additional income and for passionate Thais to share their local culture, hospitality and neighbourhood communities with their guests.

In fact, 77 per cent of Thai hosts use Airbnb as an opportunity to connect guests around the world with their local communities.

During the pandemic, Thailand welcomed many first-time hosts and Bangkok, Phuket, Hua Hin, Koh Samui and Pattaya were the top destinations for new Hosts' earnings. 

Genie, who hosts this three-bedroom home in Bangkok with her family, was inspired when staying in an Airbnb for the first time overseas.

"In 2016, my family and I travelled abroad during the summer and stayed in an Airbnb for the first time. We absolutely loved the experience. We thought it would be so nice to be a Host back home in Thailand - to welcome guests from around the world that are maybe looking for a more local experience of travelling in Bangkok. Later that year, we put up a listing on the platform and welcomed our first guests."

For Kantaphon, who hosts the Punjum House Airbnb Stay in Chiang Mai, becoming a Host was unexpected.

"My parents rented out our family home but unfortunately our long-term resident did not take good care of our home leading to high costs of refurbishment and repairs for us. A friend of ours then made the life-changing suggestion that we list our home on Airbnb, and I have been an Airbnb Host for 5 years now since 2017."

To become a successful host, Genie suggests future hosts should look through the eyes of guests and distinguish their stay from others.

"I think it's helpful to put yourself in the shoes of the guest and imagine yourself as a traveller in a foreign place. What would they want? I think reliability is a top priority, also comfort, and even community. For places like ours, where we might not have the most prime location, it's also helpful to recognize the charm of your own home and bring it out. There's a unique charm to every house and you can really showcase it differently on Airbnb. You also learn from other hosts! I enjoy staying at other Airbnb stays and seeing how they do things differently."

Kantaphon believes in creating a stay that reflects your own style and ensuring the local community benefits too.

"If you're interested in being an Airbnb host, I strongly encourage you to start now! It's a great occupation as it allows you to spend time with your family and enables you to create opportunities for the local community. Make sure to look after your guests as if they are friends visiting you, and decorate your home based on your own style. I believe if you do this, guests will feel connected to you and will see how sincere you are. And all the great reviews from your guests will come flooding in."

As these young Thai entrepreneurs show, age is definitely no barrier to becoming a successful Airbnb Host.

For more detail on hosting, visit https://www.airbnb.com/host.

