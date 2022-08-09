Thai Hosts recognised among top Airbnb Hosts under 30 in Asia Pacific

While Airbnb Hosts span the age spectrum, Airbnb is celebrating International Youth Day (12 August) this year by shining a light on its most successful, innovative and tenacious Airbnb Hosts in Asia Pacific under 30.

Airbnb is recognizing 13 outstanding young Airbnb Hosts across the Apac region with an average rating of 4.9 and over 4,300 guest check-ins collectively, including two from Thailand - Genie, 23 and Kantaphon, 27.

"A new world of opportunities has been unlocked for the younger generation through their access to and adeptness with modern technology. We are seeing more young Thais discovering Airbnb and sharing about it with their families and friends. They are not only travelling with us domestically and overseas but also becoming tourism entrepreneurs by helping their families generate new streams of income through hosting," shared Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

For many Airbnb Hosts in Thailand, hosting is a way to generate additional income and for passionate Thais to share their local culture, hospitality and neighbourhood communities with their guests.

In fact, 77 per cent of Thai hosts use Airbnb as an opportunity to connect guests around the world with their local communities.

During the pandemic, Thailand welcomed many first-time hosts and Bangkok, Phuket, Hua Hin, Koh Samui and Pattaya were the top destinations for new Hosts' earnings.