Upgrading Chatuchak Park’s Public Restrooms: A Step Toward Better Public Spaces

Chatuchak Park currently houses six public restroom facilities, each in varying states of disrepair. As part of the upgrade plan:

• One facility is undergoing a complete reconstruction (demolition and rebuild).

• One facility will be modernized while retaining its original structure.

• The remaining four restrooms will be assessed based on user demand, structural condition, and urgency of repairs.

Deputy Governor Chakkaphan has instructed the BMA Environment Department to continue weekly progress reports on the renovation and explore additional funding for further improvements across the park.

The initiative is part of Bangkok’s larger public space enhancement strategy, ensuring that parks, green spaces, and key public areas offer clean, well-maintained, and accessible amenities for residents and tourists alike.

Joining the site visit were Thotsaphon Suparee, Deputy Director of the Environment Department, Pachariya Mahakanchana, Director of the Public Parks Office, and a team of BMA officials overseeing the project.