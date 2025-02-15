Upgrading Chatuchak Park’s Public Restrooms: A Step Toward Better Public Spaces

Chakkaphan Phewngam, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, visited Chatuchak Park to inspect the ongoing renovation of its public restrooms, a project spearheaded by the BMA’s Environment Department as part of the city’s broader commitment to enhancing public infrastructure.
The initiative aims to modernize facilities, improve accessibility, and create a cleaner, more user-friendly experience. The upgrade covers a 6x9 meter restroom facility, complete with three male restrooms, three urinals, six female restrooms, and one accessible restroom. The project also includes a new pedestrian walkway, decorative concrete paving, and a revitalization of the surrounding landscape.
The original facility, which had served visitors for years, had begun to show signs of wear and tear, with aging structures and malfunctioning fixtures prompting a complete overhaul. The renovation contract began on September 24, 2024, and was scheduled for completion by December 22, 2024—a 90-day timeline split into two payment phases (20% upfront, 80% upon completion). However, delays have pushed back the expected handover date, leading city officials to demand increased manpower to accelerate progress.
Chatuchak Park currently houses six public restroom facilities, each in varying states of disrepair. As part of the upgrade plan:
• One facility is undergoing a complete reconstruction (demolition and rebuild).
• One facility will be modernized while retaining its original structure.
• The remaining four restrooms will be assessed based on user demand, structural condition, and urgency of repairs.
Deputy Governor Chakkaphan has instructed the BMA Environment Department to continue weekly progress reports on the renovation and explore additional funding for further improvements across the park.
The initiative is part of Bangkok’s larger public space enhancement strategy, ensuring that parks, green spaces, and key public areas offer clean, well-maintained, and accessible amenities for residents and tourists alike.
Joining the site visit were Thotsaphon Suparee, Deputy Director of the Environment Department, Pachariya Mahakanchana, Director of the Public Parks Office, and a team of BMA officials overseeing the project.